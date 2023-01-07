Walsh Cup win over Antrim sees Micheál Donoghue era with Dublin hurlers off to a flyer

THE DUBLIN hurlers got Micheál Donoghue’s tenure as manager of the capital off to a winning start as they overcame Antrim on a scoreline of 3-26 to 2-22 in Parnell Park.

The 2017 All-Ireland winning manager with Galway who replaced fellow county man Mattie Kenny for the 2023 season, experimented with his side as they overcame the Saffrons by seven points with many Dublin stars absent from the panel.

It was the home side who took an early lead with points coming from Dáire Gray and Man of the Match Joe Flanagan – who hit 0-9 out of his 0-14 points in the first half – in the opening 10 minutes of the game, and from there the Sky Blues never relinquished their lead.

However, Darren Gleeson’s Antrim refused to lie down with half-backs Michael Bradley, Conal Bohill, and captain Eoghan Campbell all tagging their names on the scoresheet, with Neil McManus and James McNaughton also waving white flags to bring it to a three-point game on the 20th minute despite Dublin dominating the half and playing a more fluid and skilful brand of hurling.

The home side’s first goal came on the 24th minute after a botched puck-out from ‘keeper Paul McMullan landed into the hand of Liam Murphy who squared it to forward teammate Glenn Whelan to bury it into the back of the Antrim net to make it 1-10 to 0-7.

Although as Dublin began to find their grove, Antrim brought the game back with a goal of their own when McManus fetched a long-dropping ball in the full forward position. He passed it across the goalmouth to corner-forward Rian McMullan who lightly slapped the sliotar home, to end the half on a score of 1-14 to 1-12.

The Dubs got off to a perfect start in the second half with a goal coming from Caolan McKernan in the opening 20 seconds from a long ball from the throw-in at midfield, and from there the boys in blue never looked back, with Dublin varying their style of play from a long ball game to a running one, causing serious damage to the Antrim defence, with Flanagan on hand for frees.

And although the Saffrons did respond superbly, even bringing the match level at one point following an amazing goal from Niall McKenna who buried the ball into the top-right of Dara Perry’s net, final points from Dublin’s Flanagan, Darach McBride, Cian O’Sullivan and a brilliant 1-2 from substitute Andrew Jamison-Murphy made all the difference as the 2022 Walsh Cup champions ran out seven-point winners in Parnell Park.

Scorers –

Dublin – J Flanagan 0-14 (9fs, 2 65s), A Jamison-Murphy 1-2, G Whelan 1-1, L Murphy 1-0, C O’Sullivan and C O’Leary 0-2, C Boland, C Boyle, D McBride, C Costello and D Gray 0-1.

Antrim – J McNaughton 0-5 (1f), R McManus and N McKenna 1-1, E Campbell, N McManus (2fs), P Boyle 0-3, C Bohill and M Bradley 0-2, E O’Neill and C McKernan 0-1,

Teams:

Dublin: D Perry; J Bellew, D Gray, E Moran; D Power, C O’Leary, D McBride; C Costello, A Mellett; C Dowling, J Flanagan, C Boland; C O’Sullivan, G Whelan, L Murphy.

Subs: J Madden for Mellett (43); C Boyle for Dowling (43); A Jamieson-Murphy for Whelan (48); P Crummey for Murphy (48); C Burke for Costello (51); A Considine for Power (60).

Antrim: P McMullan; P Burke, R McCloskey, N O’Connor; M Bradley, E Campbell, C Bohill; J Maskey, D McKernan; P Boyle, J McNaughton, N McKenna; R McMullan, N McManus, C McKernan.

Subs: S Walsh for McKernan (45); D McMullan for McManus (45); E O’Neill for C McKernan (45); E McAlonan for Maskey (50); A Bradley for McMullan (50); G Walsh for Bradley (60); E Óg McGarry for Bohill (60); S McAuley for Boyle (60); E Trainor for McCloskey (64).

Ref – E Furlong (Wexford)