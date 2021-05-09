The journey back from Belfast will have felt like a very long one for Clare on Sunday. Brian Lohan knows he has big problems on his hands.

I had a hunch this would be the worst possible game for them to start with but, in all honesty, the result wasn’t a huge shock.

Antrim are a seriously strong, powerful side that will give many teams a rattle in the Leinster Championship: I saw them play up close four times last year and I knew Clare would have a tough time in the fortress that is Corrigan Park.

With Antrim, the county board, supporters, management and players are all as one whereas with Clare, it seems like the polar opposite. If a team doesn’t have full support from everybody, it’s extremely hard to go out and perform.

The issue for Lohan is the vultures are now circling. I’ve been in dressing-rooms where you have a bad start and it’s very hard to block out the external narrative.

Expand Close 9 May 2021; Niall McKenna of Antrim in action against Liam Corry of Clare during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 match between Antrim and Clare at Corrigan Park in Belfast, Antrim. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

9 May 2021; Niall McKenna of Antrim in action against Liam Corry of Clare during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 match between Antrim and Clare at Corrigan Park in Belfast, Antrim. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile





Next weekend’s match against Wexford becomes even more significant now. If they lose, it could become a self-fulfilling prophecy that they have huge problems. For me, the solution can be found in Anthony Daly’s recent comments.

Top to bottom, there needs to be a clear strategy on where Clare hurling is going and while the clubs need to be taken into account, the senior hurlers are the tip of the spear and they need to get priority.

If Lohan is looking for a positive, he has a great opportunity to circle the wagons but that’ll depend on him having total buy-in from players. If he does, there’ll be a reaction next weekend. If he doesn’t, it’ll peter out and it’ll be a very anxious wait until the first round of the championship.

To win anything, you need clear direction and strong leadership from the top, with every obstacle moved to allow the senior hurling management do their job. That confidence trickles into the dressing-room where the player feels they want for nothing and have the freedom to play. Clare look like a team that doesn’t have the freedom to play because they’re feeling the weight of the world on their shoulders.

The county board needs to get the message out that they will move heaven and earth to help these players perform. That’s not the image being portrayed.

What else did we learn over the weekend?

From a Tipperary perspective, it was an extremely positive one. We saw a transformation in their game-plan. They surrendered puck-outs to Limerick’s full-back line, which is exactly the right thing to do, but if there’s a work-on it’s that lads out the field need to get used to looking up before delivery rather than instinctively sticking it inside.

They traditionally hit long, direct ball into Séamie Callanan, John McGrath and ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer, but when you play Limerick you won’t have a full-forward line for periods, and the reason they didn’t score from play in the second half was they weren’t used to that style but they have the ability to play it.

They reaped a big harvest from the frees Limerick conceded, and John Kiely will be looking at that this week.

Limerick’s tackling was poor: they were too high and pulling lads back with two hands on the hips. Normally the referee waves that on, but Colm Lyons called them all on Saturday.

Cork, meanwhile, gave an exhibition of the tackle, and the influence of Dónal O’Grady screamed at me – the way they had an extra bit of bite. They showed their identity which is running, tackling hard and using the skill of stickwork to break the ball away from an on-running player.

As this league campaign goes on, I think we’ll see players and management adjust to how games are being refereed.

When La Rochelle beat Leinster in the Champions Cup, it took their players about 25 minutes to work out how the game was being reffed and once they did, they didn’t concede another penalty.

I’d like to see referees given a bit more flexibility with regard to the advantage rule because as much as players will adjust to the flow of any game, the last thing we want in the months ahead is for championship matches to turn into free-taking competitions.