Vincent Hogan: The texts, the bond with players and unfinished business - why Davy Fitzgerald is staying with Wexford

On his own admission, he hasn't felt a stronger emotional connection with any group of hurlers than these Wexford players. Not even with the Clare team he managed to All-Ireland glory in 2013.

But, after three years, the hard logistics of thrice-weekly training treks to the south-east from his home in Sixmilebridge had challenged him to the core.

"Bottom line, if Wexford was within an hour of me, this wouldn't even have been up for debate" he said, speaking exclusively to the Irish Independent last night. "There'd have been no even thinking about it!"

His instinct immediately after the narrow All-Ireland semi-final defeat to eventual champions Tipperary on July 28 was to step down.

Fitzgerald told Wexford chairman Derek Kent as much, but was asked not to make any quick decision in the wake of a loss that frustrated him deeply. He has enjoyed an outstanding relationship with Kent and agreed to his request, all the time still doubting his ability to commit again to a commute he'd found exhausting.

That journey has long been a concern to Fitzgerald's family and close friends in light of well-flagged health issues that involved him having to undergo a coronary procedure in 2016.

"The problem I have had the whole time is the journey is an absolute killer," he explained last night. "To be fair, Wexford have done absolutely everything they could to help me in that regard.

"But I was going to give up after two years only the players came to my house and asked me to stay on for a third year. Myself and Sharon (fiancée) had a talk about whether it was even feasible to continue.

"She knows full well what the players mean to me, but it involves leaving home at two in the day and getting back at half 12 or one in the morning. It's just a very tough thing to keep doing and I suppose I have a few health issues which worry me a small bit. Especially with being on the road that long.

"But this is an incredible group of people that has given me absolutely everything I've asked of them. I love the bones of them and, honestly, it would have broken my heart to walk away. They're the reason I'm staying. I just don't think our story together is ready to end yet.

"I cannot stress enough that it was never a choice of Wexford or another team. If it was a choice of Wexford or another team, it was only going to be Wexford. There's no doubt about that. This was about committing to the travel again."

Fitzgerald has sensed something almost unique in the bond he developed with this Wexford squad, one running deeper than the conventional ties between manager and players. Many messaged him during a recent break with friends in the US, all uniform in the conviction that they still had what some termed "unfinished business" together.

Asked if he'd had contact with any other county board, the Clare man remained unequivocal. "Categorically not," he insisted. "I can say one hundred per cent that I have not been talking to another county board.

"I took a few calls from different people, but all I said to anyone was that I had only one decision to make. And that was whether or not I'd go back to Wexford. Only when I made that decision would I think about crossing the next bridge, whatever that would be."

That bridge remains well in the distance for now, Fitzgerald - who gets married this day week - committing to another two years with the newly-crowned Leinster champions.

"I've stronger feelings for them I'd say maybe than I've had for any other group I've managed," he said last night.

"And if I ever happened to be with another team coming up against them, I can't tell you how difficult I would find that. Because I'd hate to ever fall out with them in any way.

"The bond with those players is something I've never had anywhere else. Likewise, the bond with the chairman. He's one of the best people I've ever worked with and will remain a great friend of mine no matter what. Also the Wexford supporters, they have just been incredible.

"But I'm glad I've made the decision and, hopefully, we can now build together. My gut instinct is that it might take two years to get to where we need to be because there's invariably a lull of some sort after a high. But, trust me, we'll be doing our damnedest to have a good 2020."

