Vincent Hogan on Shefflin vs Cody: Comrades of glorious past now standing on enemy lines

Vincent Hogan

Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody were once united by a seemingly unbreakable bond in Kilkenny, but tomorrow they meet at Salthill looking to get the better of one another in a real box-office fixture

Top cats: Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin arm in arm after the 2014 All-Ireland final, Shefflin's 10th. Photo: Sportsfile
Cody and Shefflin embracing after the 2003 decider Expand
Cold cuts: Jackie Tyrrell walked away from Kilkenny after a short conversation with Brian Cody

Top cats: Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin arm in arm after the 2014 All-Ireland final, Sheffin&rsquo;s 10th. Photo: Sportsfile

Top cats: Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin arm in arm after the 2014 All-Ireland final, Sheffin’s 10th. Photo: Sportsfile

Cody and Shefflin embracing after the 2003 decider

Cody and Shefflin embracing after the 2003 decider

Cold cuts: Jackie Tyrrell walked away from Kilkenny after a short conversation with Brian Cody

Cold cuts: Jackie Tyrrell walked away from Kilkenny after a short conversation with Brian Cody

Top cats: Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin arm in arm after the 2014 All-Ireland final, Sheffin’s 10th. Photo: Sportsfile

Both men will no doubt hate the peepshow quality that tomorrow will bring, the prurient force of an almost juvenile desire around them to see Salthill as some great carnival tent.

Shefflin against Cody – a May Day blockbuster in Pearse Stadium. The standout provincial fixture of Leinster’s round-robin and a game in which the focus of attending photographers might well preclude them even swivelling towards the field itself.

