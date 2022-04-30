Vincent Hogan on Shefflin vs Cody: Comrades of glorious past now standing on enemy lines

Both men will no doubt hate the peepshow quality that tomorrow will bring, the prurient force of an almost juvenile desire around them to see Salthill as some great carnival tent.

Shefflin against Cody – a May Day blockbuster in Pearse Stadium. The standout provincial fixture of Leinster’s round-robin and a game in which the focus of attending photographers might well preclude them even swivelling towards the field itself.

No doubt, the managers of Galway and Kilkenny will come to it with a single-mindedness of the trenches, finding the fuss a little intrusive, irritating even. Perhaps they’ll even be quietly hostile of the squinting eyes.

But bonded by a glorious past, they now face one another across enemy lines.

For Henry, there must have been days of late when hurling seemed the least important thing and, maybe, others when he was grateful for the distraction. The calendar pages keep turning, ambivalent to even the most awful personal circumstance though, and this day was ringed from a long way out.

What did he learn across close to two decades from Brian Cody? What didn’t he?

On so many levels, theirs was the alliance that shaped hurling’s greatest reign. But it was never a friendship, at least not in the conventional sense. Henry won ten All-Irelands under Cody’s baton, yet the last of them (2014) came in a year when the parameters of their relationship had to alter.

Of all the great modern Kilkenny hurlers, Shefflin was the one who most reflected his manager’s principles.

In other words, he was routinely brave, clear-headed and selfless under pressure. Cody himself hinted as much in his 2009 autobiography when observing of the crucial penalty conversion in that year’s epic All-Ireland final against Tipperary that “there isn’t a guy on earth you’d want more than Henry Shefflin in that situation.”

But great managers are indifferent to nostalgia too and, five years later, Henry struggled with his changed status in the Kilkenny dressing-room.

It simply wasn’t the manager’s way to explain himself to frustrated players, not even the most revered. Shefflin can recall times in 2014 when he felt “invisible” to management, the lines of communication between him and Cody proving, at best, fitful as the light petered out on, arguably, hurling’s greatest career.

In time, he admits, that not making the starting 15 became less of a problem in his own mind than simply not knowing where he stood.

An almost uniquely comfortable relationship with Cody had now been replaced by what could feel like polite apathy. The Monday before that year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick, Henry even felt compelled to ring his manager for a clear-the-air.

The call represented a gamble of sorts, but it promised – at least – a less sterile forum than the hierarchical type Cody favoured at training weekends in Carton House, selected players invited – one at a time – to step into a room with the entire management team sitting facing them at a table.

Cody and Shefflin embracing after the 2003 decider

Cody and Shefflin embracing after the 2003 decider

On the phone, at least, there could be the tone of a conversation. But that conversation duly confirmed for Henry that his days of making Kilkenny’s starting 15 were, essentially, over.

The exchange, as almost all with Cody tend to be, was logical, unemotional and candid. He explained how he believed that starting Shefflin might leave the team vulnerable to an energy-surge from opposition players and supporters if they then saw hurling’s greatest player replaced.

At 35 and having overcome some horrendous recent injuries, Shefflin was simply of more definable value to them on the bench.

Weeks later, Kilkenny were All-Ireland champions and Henry – unsolicited – even took it upon himself to speak at half-time in the final replay against Tipperary.

As he explains of Cody in his own autobiography, “No question, he has a ruthless streak, he has all those characteristics that I found really difficult to deal with in my last year. But you know that’s the peculiar beauty of it. The very qualities that I struggled with in 2014 were the qualities that made me.”

It would be impossible to overstate how fundamental those qualities now underpin Shefflin’s own career in senior management, one that has already mined back-to-back All-Ireland titles for his club Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Whether he will be inclined to summon that same aura of ruthlessness, though, is – for now – a moot point.

He is certainly a more naturally personable figure than his old manager whose ruddy complexion can darken in an instant when irked by something or someone. Put simply, Cody’s personality can be scratchy as steel-wool whenever the mood takes him.

When ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick decided to retire from inter-county hurling in 2012 at just 26, he estimates that his telephone conversation with the Kilkenny manager lasted maybe half a minute. Years before that (2003), three players – Charlie Carter, Brian McEvoy and Denis Byrne – all stepped away within a small pocket of months.

The three were All-Stars, yet departed without any protest from the Kilkenny manager.

Jackie Tyrrell, a James Stephens club-mate of Cody’s, has recalled the almost coldly transactional atmosphere to his own retirement conversation with the man who’d led him to nine All-Ireland wins over a tumultuous 14-year stretch.

Expand Close l / Facebook

l

They met in the Springhill Hotel for a 5.0pm meeting, Cody walking in at precisely 5.01. When Tyrrell sat back into his car – his career now essentially ended – the clock on his dashboard read 5.08.

As Tyrrell would remember “Everything I had agonised about over the previous two months had been distilled down into seven minutes. In reality, it was probably closer to seven seconds.”

That may sound brutal, but men like Shefflin and Tyrrell still walked away from their gilded inter-county careers feeling – above all – deep, deep appreciation of what Brian Cody brought to their lives. Principally, that relentlessness of a winning appetite. An unambiguous need to win.

Henry tomorrow becomes the ninth Galway manager to face Cody’s Kilkenny, few doubting that his most urgent challenge this year will be to instil something of his native county into the men in maroon.

Since winning the 2017 All-Ireland under Micheál Donoghue, Galway have slowly reverted to the wan stereotype of old. In other words, to the taint of a team that can’t be relied upon.

Their two years under Shane O’Neill brought championship disappointment after promising leagues and, if a strikingly harsh refereeing decision effectively cost Galway victory in Wexford Park earlier this month, the truth is that their late fade-out had an all-too familiar tenor.

“Are we disappointed in the dressing-room?” Henry asked rhetorically afterwards. “Yes and it should hurt!”

Shefflin and Cody are similar in the sense of sharing a mistrust of the modern taste for intellectualising hurling, for presenting the game as some kind of metaphysical puzzle when, in truth, it can only ever be as good as the appetite and honesty of those playing it.

As such, Henry would probably have been an easy fit in the current Kilkenny backroom, a wise, insightful voice re-iterating the old wisdoms that carried Cody teams to 11 All-Ireland wins between 2000 and 2015.

But he has chosen, instead, to take a route that he knows will be ghosted with parallel narratives.

Cold cuts: Jackie Tyrrell walked away from Kilkenny after a short conversation with Brian Cody

Cold cuts: Jackie Tyrrell walked away from Kilkenny after a short conversation with Brian Cody

You see, now in his 24th year as Kilkenny manager – and even with back-to-back Leinster titles to immediately support his unique longevity in the role – Cody cannot be deaf to a rising chorus of disgruntlement within the county seven years after they last brought Liam MacCarthy home.

No question, the independent path undertaken by Henry feeds that chorus as, to a lesser extent, did Eddie Brennan’s work with Laois and, currently, Michael Fennelly’s with Offaly and David Herity’s with Kildare. When a single voice has dominated one dressing room for a quarter of a century, it is only natural that the appeal of alternatives gets an airing.

But make no mistake, Henry’s story is the one pushing the most buttons here.

Say he wins this Leinster title with Galway, his old manager knows what’s coming. An All-Ireland? Then hear those Kilkenny grumbles rise to a cacophony.

So it’s Salthill tomorrow, hurling’s greatest manager on the line against hurling’s greatest player. Two often inscrutable men – living legends who have adorned the game for longer than some of those playing in Pearse Stadium have even been alive – now going head-to-head.

Why wouldn’t we be giddy?