Veteran quartet commit for another year in huge boost for Cody’s Cats

Brian Cody will be able to call on plenty of experience for 2022 with Kilkenny veterans Richie Hogan, Walter Walsh, Cillian Buckley and Conor Fogarty set to play on for the Cats this year.

There had been much speculation that some of the quartet may follow Joey Holden and Colin Fennelly into county retirement, but they are set to soldier on as Kilkenny eye a Leinster SHC hat-trick and bid to end an All-Ireland famine stretching back to 2015.

Hogan, the 2014 Hurler of the Year, had been tipped to call time after his sole championship appearance of 2021 came in the dying minutes of their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Cork after extra-time last August, but the 33-year-old remains part of Cody’s squad.

The four-time All-Star has been hindered by a serious back injury in recent seasons, but he looks set to commence his 16th season with Kilkenny, while Walsh is another hoping to make an impression this season after being reduced to an impact sub.

The towering forward – who was famously handed his debut by Cody in the 2012 All-Ireland final replay against Galway before bagging 1-3 and walking away as man of the match – has fallen out of favour in recent seasons, but the 30-year-old still has plenty to offer.

Buckley, a two-time All-Star, is another who has been hindered by crippling knee injuries in recent seasons, with the former Kilkenny captain regularly kept in reserve, while Fogarty (31) has also had his injury problems but delivered one of his finest displays in their defeat to the Rebels.

Former Hurler of the Year TJ Reid is also expected to rejoin the county fold once Ballyhale Shamrocks have completed their All-Ireland club campaign in the next month, as Cody looks to add a 12th Liam MacCarthy Cup success to his already glittering managerial CV.