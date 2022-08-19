Veteran heroes, a line cut maestro and a trip to the graveyard - how Ferns finally reached Wexford’s promised land

Tom Guinan was Declan Byrne’s great-uncle and next-door neighbour. More to the point, he was the man who imbued a love of hurling in a young boy who would go on to make history last Sunday as the first captain to lead Ferns St Aidans through the Wexford senior hurling labyrinth to a heavenly destination.

“When I was a young lad he brought me to all the Ferns club games. And any time I ever went to Croke Park, to all my first Wexford games, it was with Tom,” Byrne recalls.

“He used to mind the hurls for a few years for the club, and I’d be getting a sneaky free hurl every now and then!”

Tom passed away in June, aged 82. He had hurled with the club for decades, first playing senior in the late ‘50s, losing a county final in 1969, still togging out in a junior B final in 1980. In short, he had spent a lifetime dreaming of seeing his beloved Ferns lift the Dr RJ Bowe Cup.

And now, less than two months after his death, after a riveting win over St Martin’s, the current generation had reached their Shangri-La.

“When we were leaving Wexford Park, everyone just said we’d go straight to the graveyard,” says Byrne. “I walked down first with the cup and the whole team walked down together. Tom’s was the first grave, then we went to a few more graves as well, just to pay our respects.”

They visited the graves of club vice-president Jack Byrne, who was laid to rest just the day before; Séamie Murphy, grandfather of Ferns’ veteran mainstay James Tonks; and Elsie Dunbar, grandmother of rising star Corey Byrne Dunbar.

“It’s hard to start naming people because you’ll only leave people out, but they’re four major people in Ferns GAA over the last however amount of years,” the skipper explains.

“Tom dedicated his life to Ferns GAA. Obviously it’s an awful pity he wasn’t around for it, but we know that he’d be smiling down on us and he would have been the happiest man in the world.”

As the village partied late into the night, the late Tom Guinan might have faced strong competition.

*****

Virtually every single year, a GAA club somewhere on this island will emerge from the wilderness either to land a maiden senior title or end a famine stretching back into the mists of black-and-white Ireland.

For every long-suffering diehard, it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Even neutral onlookers can’t escape the giddy sensation of vicarious joy.

And for the players? Well, nothing compares. “I’m not married so I can safely say it was the best day of my life!” Byrne confirms. “You’d be emotional the more you think about it.”

The captain is 28; he was a rookie when Ferns last contested a Wexford SHC final, losing to Oulart The Ballagh in 2013. “Things didn’t go very well for me,” he recounts, “so it was a long nine years for redemption.”

On the pitch last Sunday, as Ferns celebrated a breakthrough 135 years in the making, both Paul Morris and Jonny Dwyer spoke of how they presumed, back in 2013, that further final opportunities would quickly follow. They never did. “As the years went on,” Byrne echoes, “you start questioning if it’s ever going to happen.”

Now imagine if you’re James Tonks. He has hurled at the highest level, for Wexford under John Meyler, Colm Bonnar and Liam Dunne, but it all started with Ferns and that’s where it will end. He made his adult debut at 16; he turns 38 next month. Twenty-two years of toil, finally rewarded.

But Tonks is not alone: of last Sunday’s starting team, Tommy Dwyer and Jonny Dwyer are both 36 while manager Pat Bennett’s second half ‘bench press’ was led by Benny Jordan (38), John Breen (37) and Chris ‘Bitzy’ O’Connor (36).

In a one-point contest, there was nothing tokenistic about this trio’s introduction. O’Connor had come on to score the clinching goal against holders Rapparees in the group stages; Jordan had a three-point cameo in the quarter-final win over Glynn-Barntown; Breen then delivered 1-1 in their semi-final Houdini act, Ferns squeezing through in extra-time having trailed Rapparees by six points late in normal time.

This time Jordan pointed within minutes of his arrival while O’Connor restored their lead in stoppage-time. Best of all, Jonny Dwyer followed up with that outrageous sideline cut from almost 55 metres for what ultimately proved their match-winner.

For these six stalwarts, players who savoured minor and U-21 triumphs in the distant noughties, Sunday made the marathon journey worthwhile.

“Well, I don’t think there’s many clubs that could have so many lads of that age keep going,” says Tonks. “The way hurling has gone and the pace of the game and the dedication … like, Jonny has two kids, Tommy has three little girls, Benny has two kids, I’ve two kids, Bitzy has two kids. It’s not easy. It takes vast sacrifices, not just from us but the families as well.”

Soon after the final whistle, Paul Morris received his TG4 ‘Man of the Match’ award after a workaholic roving shift from the long-serving Wexford star. Others championed the claims of Dwyer, and not just because of that sublime winner.

Long-time Ferns watchers were not surprised: he had nailed two sidelines in the 2013 county final while, during the first lockdown in April 2020, the club had tweeted a video of Dwyer converting a hat-trick of line cuts in rapid succession. It was reposted on Sunday evening; by yesterday it already had well over 15,000 views.

It later emerged that Patrick Breen, the former Wexford underage footballer who kicked their only goal late in the first half after a defence-shredding solo run, had never previously found the net in any hurling match at any grade. Then again, stopping the opposition is usually priority number one for the 28-year-old wing-back. “He’s like a horsefly,” says fellow defender Tonks in clear admiration. “He’d just annoy the heart and soul out of you.”

In summary, three generations – the old stagers, the mainstays in their late 20s/early 30s, and the younger crew who came of age during an eight-game sprint played over less than seven weeks – coalesced perfectly this summer. All overseen by Waterford’s Pat Bennett, their former coach and now manager. “The man is just an absolute genius,” says Tonks.

And so history was made by a place that knows all about such things, Ferns being the ancient capital of Ireland. But it was also a moment that couldn’t pass without honouring the selfless contribution of Gavin Bailey – their most dedicated hurler, according to both Byrne and Tonks. “It was heart-breaking to see him do the knee again,” says the former, recalling his latest cruciate rupture playing for Wexford against Offaly last March.

Bailey had suffered a similar injury to his other knee in 2015. Six years later he had finally established himself as a Wexford starter during Davy Fitzgerald’s swansong campaign, but later that summer he suffered a partial ACL tear, limiting last year’s club championship involvement to just ten minutes.

This year’s latest season-ending setback led to surgery back in April. “You’re doing rehab five to six days a week, I’m working here in Ferns so I go up after work and get in my hour-and-a-half before the lads start. Then I go up to the field. Pat (Bennett) just asked me to stay on board with the lads and, sure, I wasn’t going to say no to Pat,” Bailey explains.

His role, not just as water-carrier but tactical sounding board for Bennett and counsellor to the younger players, is lauded by all. Bailey, in turn, says the players “100pc made me feel part of it.”

At the final whistle, Byrne asked Bailey to lift the cup with him. “I’d be very friendly with Dec,” he says. “I didn’t really want to go up at the start; I was saying, ‘You deserve to lift it yourself’. But Dec’s stubborn so I wasn’t going to get any luck with that. But it was a deadly feeling.”

*****

That deadly feeling has lasted all week, as the celebrations moved from The Courtyard on Sunday night onto Dunbars of Ferns, The Thatch and Doyle’s. “We’ve been sharing the love,” as Declan Byrne puts it.

The party will soon end: for most of the team there’s an intermediate football championship on the horizon. But the memories will stay forever.

Byrne had spinal fusion surgery in April 2021, and didn’t hurl at all last year and wasn’t sure if his body would be up to the task this summer. “As sure look, everything couldn’t have gone any better,” the captain concludes. “It was just a dream come true.”