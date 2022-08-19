| 17.7°C Dublin

Veteran heroes, a line cut maestro and a trip to the graveyard - how Ferns finally reached Wexford’s promised land

After 135 years of waiting, Ferns enjoyed a week like no other but remembered those who had gone before them

Patrick Breen and Brian O'Neill celebrate at the final whistle. Expand
Ferns St Aidan's manager Pat Bennett celebrates with his team after the Wexford County Hurling Final win over St Martin's. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
The Dr RJ Bowe Cup is placed on the grave of Ferns club stalwart Tom Guinan this week Expand
Ferns St Aidan's supporter MJ Jordan Dempsey Expand

Ferns St Aidan's manager Pat Bennett celebrates with his team after the Wexford County Hurling Final win over St Martin's. Photo: Sportsfile

The Dr RJ Bowe Cup is placed on the grave of Ferns club stalwart Tom Guinan this week

Ferns St Aidan's supporter MJ Jordan Dempsey

Frank Roche

Tom Guinan was Declan Byrne’s great-uncle and next-door neighbour. More to the point, he was the man who imbued a love of hurling in a young boy who would go on to make history last Sunday as the first captain to lead Ferns St Aidans through the Wexford senior hurling labyrinth to a heavenly destination.

When I was a young lad he brought me to all the Ferns club games. And any time I ever went to Croke Park, to all my first Wexford games, it was with Tom,” Byrne recalls.

