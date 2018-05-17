Veteran Dublin star Conal Keaney out of Wexford clash but could return for final two round robin encounters

Independent.ie

DUBLIN hurlers will have to plan without their most experienced hurler, Conal Keaney, for this Sunday’s crunch Leinster SHC round-robin clash away with Wexford.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/veteran-dublin-star-conal-keaney-out-of-wexford-clash-but-could-return-for-final-two-round-robin-encounters-36916061.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36902837.ece/3d093/AUTOCROP/h342/63%20SPORT%20CYRILL%201499532.jpg