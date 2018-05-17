Sport Hurling

Thursday 17 May 2018

Veteran Dublin star Conal Keaney out of Wexford clash but could return for final two round robin encounters

Conal Keaney was a huge loss for Dublin when he went off injured. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Frank Roche

DUBLIN hurlers will have to plan without their most experienced hurler, Conal Keaney, for this Sunday’s crunch Leinster SHC round-robin clash away with Wexford.

Keaney turned back the clock in style for Pat Gilroy’s men last weekend when he spearheaded the Dublin attack that lost out narrowly to Kilkenny in a late snatch and grab by the Cats at Parnell Park.

The 35-year-old Ballyboden St Enda’s forward tallied four points from play in an impressive all-round display but had to be replaced ten minutes from time owing to a shoulder ligament injury.

Keaney is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks but could return in time to face Offaly in Parnell Park on Sunday, June 3.

The Dubs conclude their round-robin games against All-Ireland champions, Galway, in Salthill’s Pearse Park on Saturday night, June 9.

The top two counties in the group will advance to the Leinster SHC final. Kilkenny and Galway have victories under their belts following last weekend’s games.

Online Editors

