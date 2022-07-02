| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Undercats’: Why are Kilkenny third favourites in a four-horse race?

So near yet so far: Jack O&rsquo;Connor scores a goal for Cork in extra-time during last year&rsquo;s victory over Kilkenny. Expand
Mikey Butler has been the standout performer for Kilkenny this season. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

So near yet so far: Jack O&rsquo;Connor scores a goal for Cork in extra-time during last year&rsquo;s victory over Kilkenny.

So near yet so far: Jack O’Connor scores a goal for Cork in extra-time during last year’s victory over Kilkenny.

Mikey Butler has been the standout performer for Kilkenny this season. Photo: Sportsfile

Mikey Butler has been the standout performer for Kilkenny this season. Photo: Sportsfile

/

So near yet so far: Jack O’Connor scores a goal for Cork in extra-time during last year’s victory over Kilkenny.

Frank Roche Email

Right now, as that forgettable Leinster hurling final recedes from view and their All-Ireland semi-final against Clare takes centre stage, everyone waits and wonders about Kilkenny’s place in the pecking order.

Genuine contenders or fickle pretenders? Brian Cody’s semi-final overlords of old or the vulnerable version that has lost two on the spin?

Most Watched

Privacy