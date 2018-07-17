Uncertainty over Davy Fitz's Wexford future after deflationary defeat to Clare

Davy Fitzgerald is weighing up his future with Wexford with no firm commitment to continue on for a third year.

Fitzgerald will take time out before deciding whether or not he wants to take on a 12th consecutive year in inter-county management and a 30th consecutive year of senior inter-county involvement when his playing career is factored in.

It's understood that Fitzgerald is much less certain about his Wexford future than he was even last year when he didn't confirm he would be continuing on until well after their championship interest had ended.

Wexford GAA even issued a statement to confirm that he would be staying on in early September, such was the speculation.

Initially, Fitzgerald agreed to manage Wexford for three years and he has always looked at it as a long-term project.

The former All-Ireland-winning manager with Clare has been in charge for the last two seasons and while there has been progress with promotion and consolidation as a Division 1A side, last Saturday's loss to Clare has had a deflationary effect.

The logistics of Fitzgerald's involvement with Wexford is a primary factor in shaping any decision.

From his Sixmilebridge base, it is a 430km round trip to Wexford's training base in Ferns and further still to Wexford Park - journeys that can take in excess of two-and-a-half hours each way to a part of the country not served well by motorway from the west.

Meanwhile, Mayo sources indicate that Barry Moran is set to retire from inter-county football.

The long-serving Castlebar Mitchels midfielder is set to travel with work in the coming year and will not be involved in 2019.

Moran has not been involved much in the last two years because of injury but has been a squad member since 2005.

