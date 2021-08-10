| 13.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Uncertainty over Cody and Sheedy guarantees drama on hurling’s managerial merry-go-round

Michael Verney

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody reacts on the sideline during Sunday's All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Cork. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody reacts on the sideline during Sunday's All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Cork. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody reacts on the sideline during Sunday's All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Cork. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody reacts on the sideline during Sunday's All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Cork. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The destination of Liam MacCarthy is usually decided before hurling’s managerial merry-go-round starts swinging but there are already major doubts surrounding the inter-county futures of Brian Cody, Davy Fitzgerald, Liam Sheedy and Liam Cahill.

Managerial appointments and extensions are normally rubber stamped while tumbleweed blows around a silent hurling landscape, but there looks set to be some monumental decisions made over the coming weeks and months.

Cody’s extraordinary Kilkenny reign is an obvious starting point in the wake their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Cork on Sunday and eyes will no doubt gaze towards the future of the GAA’s most successful manager.

Most Watched

Privacy