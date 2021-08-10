Uncertainty over Cody and Sheedy guarantees drama on hurling’s managerial merry-go-round

The destination of Liam MacCarthy is usually decided before hurling’s managerial merry-go-round starts swinging but there are already major doubts surrounding the inter-county futures of Brian Cody, Davy Fitzgerald, Liam Sheedy and Liam Cahill.

Managerial appointments and extensions are normally rubber stamped while tumbleweed blows around a silent hurling landscape, but there looks set to be some monumental decisions made over the coming weeks and months.

Cody’s extraordinary Kilkenny reign is an obvious starting point in the wake their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Cork on Sunday and eyes will no doubt gaze towards the future of the GAA’s most successful manager.

The world was in the midst of the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal when Cody was sworn in on Noreside in November of 1998 and his ability to rejuvenate over the past 23 years is unrivalled.

There were murmurs in the off-season about some dissatisfaction towards the 11-time All-Ireland SHC-winning boss, but Cody ploughed on in his own imitable fashion as they finished top of their league group before notching a 17th Leinster crown under his watch.

The 67-year-old has certainly earned the right to leave when and how he pleases and the James Stephens clubman must be lauded for what he has achieved with a squad scarcely recognisable to the awesome crew of the noughties.

It’s hard to make a case that anyone else could have achieved what he has in recent seasons, but change will come at some stage and he can’t prowl the sidelines forever with Henry Shefflin already mooted by many as his successor.

“You get on with it, life goes ahead and what can you do except go ahead?” Cody said in a brief press conference following their extra-time reversal to Cork.

Sheedy famously denied Cody his finest hour when Tipperary ended their ‘drive for five’ in 2010 before inflicting another All-Ireland final defeat on the Cats two years ago, but his Premier reign hasn’t hit the heights in recent seasons.

Limerick have been a thorn in their side while successive All-Ireland quarter-final defeats and the reliance on Tipp’s old guard leave questions over whether he will extend his three-year term.

Sheedy is understood to be sitting down with Tipp chiefs in the next fortnight and his intentions could tie in closely with Cahill as the Waterford boss completed the second of two hugely progressive years in charge of Waterford.

With an All-Ireland final appearance last year and championship wins over Cork, Clare, Kilkenny, Galway and his native Tipp, Cahill would seem the obvious successor but there are a lot of moving parts – hurling’s version of musical chairs – if the All-Ireland minor and U-20/U-21-winning Premier manager is to return home.

“I’m after having a brilliant two years here with these fellas,” Cahill said after the Déise fell to Limerick on Saturday.

“They’ve given me everything. The two years are up, that was the initial agreement.

“It’s hard to know yet but these fellas are very hard to walk away from because they’re a really honest bunch of fellas.”

Fitzgerald is the odd one out as he is no longer in the game having stepped aside from his Wexford post after five years in charge – a six-man committee to source the next Model boss has been assembled – but history suggests he won’t stay idle for long.

The ink was barely dry on his Clare exit in 2016 before he resurfaced some 200km away in the sunny south-east so it wouldn’t be surprising should another county appeal to him with vacancies in Westmeath and Kerry – after Shane O’Brien and Fintan O’Connor stepped down – potentially of interest.

A review involving players and management is imminent in Galway after Shane O’Neill’s second year ended with two off-colour displays, but Tribe hurling board chairman Paul Bellew was adamant last week that “there is no vacancy”, while Brian Lohan’s future in the Clare hot seat is still unclear despite exceeding expectations during his two-year term.

Hurling’s merry-go-round could be in motion for some time yet with plenty of drama in store.