UCC and Blackrock set up final four clash after quarter-final wins

Shane Conway impressed for UCC as they book their place in the semi-final of the Cork Hurling Championship. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

UCC will meet Blackrock in the semi-finals of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC after both were successful in their quarter-final ties.

The College booked the final spot in the last four as they prevailed by 2-20 to 3-11 against Na Piarsaigh at Páirc Uí Rinn, with four of the goals coming in the opening 12 minutes.

Pádraig Power’s goal gave UCC a great start and they were soon 1-3 to 0-0 ahead but Na Piarsaigh had two goals in as many minutes from Pádraig Guest and Shane Forde to put themselves in front.

While UCC moved back in front thanks to points from Power and Shane Conway, a third Piarsaigh goal, Guest’s second, kept the city side in touch and at half-time it was 2-11 to 3-7.

Daire Connery levelled for Na Piarsaigh after the restart but Conway (two) and Mark Coleman pushed UCC clear and in the end they had six points to spare.

Earlier, Blackrock got the better of Douglas at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on a 1-22 to 0-20 scoreline. Michael O’Halloran was on song as the Rockies, record title winners but without a victory since 2002, led by 0-14 to 0-11 at half-time, but Douglas, who had Alan Cadogan in fine form, were only a point behind after nine minutes of the second half.

However, Alan Connolly’s goal capped a Blackrock burst of an unanswered 1-3 and they held off their southside rivals to advance.

On Saturday, Erin’s Own progressed to a semi-final meeting with Glen Rovers – who had received a bye – as they overcame neighbours Sarsfields at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Eoghan Murphy’s late point was the decisive score for the 2006 and 2007 champions, who won by 0-16 to 1-12 in a game that was level nine times.

After the sides shared the first 14 points, three from Murphy pushed Erin’s Own clear as half-time approached, with Liam Healy on target to leave Sars two behind at the break. Daniel Hogan’s goal put Sarsfields ahead early in the second half but they were never able to pull clear and Erin’s Own, with Robbie O’Flynn on song, had managed to establish a 0-15 to 1-10 lead in the closing stages.

Points from Cian Darcy and Paul Leopold levelled for Sars but Murphy had the final say with his tenth point of the night.

Online Editors