Tyrone trio combine to see off Sligo hurlers

Tyrone's impressive second-half performance saw them deservedly chalk up a second win of this year's Allianz Hurling League when they eventually outclassed a poor Sligo, winning by 10 points at Markievicz Park.

Goals from Lorcan Devlin and Brian McGurk proved crucial for the visitors and so too the accuracy of Dermot Begley, who chipped in with eight pointed frees.

Sligo, who have now lost for the third time in Division 2B, had possession and opportunities but were undone by 17 wides, 11 of which came in the first-half.

Wind-assisted Sligo controlled much of the opening period and were 0-5 to 0-0 ahead by the 11th minute, with superb scores from Conor Hanniffy, Joe McHugh and Andrew Kilcullen giving the hosts what appeared a solid platform.

But Sligo only scored twice more in the first-half as Tyrone gained a precious foothold when full-forward Lorcan Devlin netted after 23 minutes.

Trailing by two points at half-time, 0-7 to 1-2, but with wind advantage come, Tyrone ended up outscoring their opponents by 12 points during the second period, 1-13 to 0-4.

Five points without reply within 14 minutes of the restart put Tyrone 1-7 to 0-7 ahead and Brian McGurk's close-range finish – he swept home a rebound after Chris Kearns' long-range effort was batted out by Sligo goalkeeper Luke Comerford – put Tyrone on course for victory.

Sligo only threatened in glimpses – Diarmuid Hanniffy landed a brace of points from play to make him Sligo's top scorer on the day with 0-4 and Eddie O'Donoghue, a former Kilkenny minor, also got on the scoresheet with a fine point.

SCORERS – Sligo: D Hanniffy 0-4; A Kilculle 0-3 (1f); C Hanniffy, J McHugh, T Cawley, E O'Donoghue 0-1 each. Tyrone: D Begley 0-8 (8f); B McGurk, L Devlin 1-0 each; C Grogan 0-3; S Duffin, M Little (f), A Crossan, C Kearns 0-1 each.

Sligo – L Comerford 5; N Kilcullen 5, J Weir 5, K O'Kennedy 6; R Molloy 5, R McHugh 5, D Cawley 5; F Connolly 6, E Comerford 5; C Hanniffy 5, J McHugh 5, D Hanniffy 6; T Cawley 5, A Kilcullen 5, E O'Donoghue 5. Subs: D Hanley 5 for Comerford (57), C Flynn 5 for Molloy (57), F Moylan for Cawley (65), L O'Kelly-Lynch for C Hanniffy (68), D Keaveny for Weir (70).

Tyrone – C McElhatton 6; O McKee 6, R Devlin 6, D Begley 8; R Slane 6, C Kearns 6, C Devlin 6; SP McKernan 6, B McGurk 7; J McCann 6, C Grogan 7, S Duffin 6; M Little 5, L Devlin 6, L Dunphy 5. Subs: T Morgan 5 for McKernan (52), F Devlin 5 for Little (52), A Crossan for Dunphy (62).

Referee – J Connors (Donegal)