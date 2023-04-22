Tyrone shock Mayo with seven-point win in round two of Christy Ring Cup

Goals in either half saw Tyrone pull off a surprise at MacHale Park in Castlebar with their first ever victory in the Christy Ring Cup.

A great overhead strike from Sean Duffin hit the net to help leave the Red Hands 1-10 to 0-11 in front at half-time. Lorcan Devlin fired home the second early on the resumption as Tyrone emerged emphatic victors.

The result was a disappointing one for Mayo, who reached the Christy Ring final last year and led early on in this home tie for them.

Points from Fergal Boland, Cormac Philips and Eoin Delaney put them into a three point lead initially. The tie was very close in that first half, with the teams being level on five occasions, before the Tyrone goal gave them a lead that they never lost.

With wind advantage, the Red Hands really piled on the pressure. They hit 1-4 in a row on the resumption, with Sean Duffin (3) and Conor Grogan (1) extending their lead before Lorcan Devlin got that second goal.

It left them nine points – 2-14 to 0-11 – ahead entering the final quarter. Mayo tried hard to stem the tide and were rewarded with a fortunate goal which saw a speculative shot from Joseph McManus slipping into the net.

But it came too late to make a difference. Tyrone withstood a period of late pressure as Lorcan Devlin and Rory Weir registered points to see them safely record the win with nine points to spare.

Scorers – Mayo: Cormac Philips 0-7 (5f), Joe Mooney 0-3, Eoin Delaney 0-3, Joseph McManus 1-0, Jason Coyne 0-2, Fergal Boland 0-1, Michael Farrell 0-1. Tyrone: Sean Duffin 1-3 (1f), Dermot Begley 0-7 (5f), Lorcan Devlin 1-2, Conor Grogan 0-4, Aidan Kelly 0-3, Ruairi Slane 0-1, Rory Weir 0-1, Sean Og Grogan 0-1.

Mayo: B Douglas (7), J Lyons (6), G McManus (7), C Murray (5), D Kenny (5), J Mooney (7), D Hill (6), C Philips (8), D Huane (7), A Philips (6), F Boland (7), E Delaney (6), M Farrell (6), J McManus (7), J Coyne (7). Subs: J Murphy (6) for D Hill (23), K Gallagher (7) for M Carroll (49), S Kenny (6) for C Murray (60).

Tyrone: L Dunphy (7), D Rafferty (7), R Devlin (7), C Devlin (6), C Kearns (8), D Begley (8), F Devlin (7), B McGurk (7), A Kelly (8), C Grogan (8), L Devlin (7), R Slane (7), O McKee (6), S Og Grogan (7) S Duffin (8). Subs: R Weir (7) for S Duffin (58), SP McKernan (6) for D Rafferty (63), J Ferguson (5) for S Og Grogan (65), Anthony Crossan (5) for C Kearns (65), M McCann (5) for B McGurk (72).

Referee: C Quinlan (Galway).