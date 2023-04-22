| 9.9°C Dublin

Tyrone shock Mayo with seven-point win in round two of Christy Ring Cup

Tyrone 2-21 Mayo 1-17

8 February 2020; A general view of a Sliotar during the Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann and UCC at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

8 February 2020; A general view of a Sliotar during the Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann and UCC at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Goals in either half saw Tyrone pull off a surprise at MacHale Park in Castlebar with their first ever victory in the Christy Ring Cup.

A great overhead strike from Sean Duffin hit the net to help leave the Red Hands 1-10 to 0-11 in front at half-time. Lorcan Devlin fired home the second early on the resumption as Tyrone emerged emphatic victors.

