Tyrone hammer Warwickshire to remain unbeaten while Rossies and Armagh also seal wins

SECOND-HALF goals from Mickey Joe Egan and Eoin Fitzgerald propelled Roscommon to a 2-21 to 0-14 win over Louth at Dowdallshill, Dundalk.

The visitors led from the off thanks to a fast start where Francis O’Halloran’s side led by 0-5 to no score.

To their credit, Louth did fight back against the wind in the first half thanks to ace attacker Darren Geoghegan. But Roscommon ended the half with four unanswered scores, with Cathal Dolan scoring a brace of frees to make it 0-13 to 0-8 at half-time.

The Louth full-back line were under pressure all day and when they failed to deal with a long Dolan free, Egan was on hand to fire it off the deck to the net for the game’s opening goal three minutes into the second half.

Louth did respond with points from Paul Mathews and Feidhelm Joyce but failed to deal with a high ball into the small parallelogram and Fitzgerald flicked the ball expertly to the net to run out comfortable 13-point winners.

Elsewhere, in Division 3A, Tyrone remain unbeaten following their facile 4-29 to 0-7 point victory over Warwickshire at Healy Park yesterday.

Aidan Kelly hit the first of his two goals after only 40 seconds, with Rory Weir and Bryan McGurk also coming up trumps with goals of their own added to the scoresheet.

A series of well-taken points saw Tyrone into a commanding 2-7 to 0-6 half-time lead. But they really turned on the style on the resumption. They had nine different scorers, as team captain, Conor Grogan and ace sharpshooter Damien Casey came to the fore. The visitors managed just two scores in the second half as the home team sealed a deserved win.

Armagh enjoyed a comprehensive win over Monaghan in Inniskeen with a scoreline of 4-22 to 0-13.

Monaghan led by 0-3 to 0-2 after 10 minutes as Armagh’s attack took some time to work their radar, but the visitors found their flow to pick off an unanswered 1-7, including 1-3 from top scorer Dean Gaffney.

Armagh went on to lead by 1-12 to 0-7 at half-time as they blitzed the hosts once again after the restart, adding another 1-7 to their tally, with Eoin McGuinness netting his third goal in two games.