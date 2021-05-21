Two Clare players to miss Sunday’s Laois clash after being named close contacts of Covid-positive Wexford hurlers 

TWO members of the Clare senior hurling panel will miss Sunday’s Allianz League trip to Laois after being identified as ‘close contacts’ of two Wexford opponents who have tested positive for Covid-19.

This unusual development stems from last weekend’s meeting of Clare and Wexford. Since then, two of Davy Fitzgerald’s panel who were involved in Ennis returned positive tests for the virus … and this has now had a knock-on effect on the Banner, who will be desperate for a win against a similarly pointless Laois in O’Moore Park.

According to Clare PRO Michael O’Connor, one of the Banner duo has already tested negative while the second is awaiting his result, but they have been “stood down for this weekend” as a precaution.

“Wexford named two Clare players as being close contacts,” O’Connor told Independent.ie on Friday. “As a consequence we stood them down immediately.

“They voluntarily went in for tests yesterday – one in the morning, and he came back negative this morning. One didn’t go until eight o’clock last night and he’s awaiting results – probably tonight, but we don’t expect any problem.”

When contacted, Wexford chairman Micheál Martin insisted that they “certainly did not name anyone as close contacts, because it’s neither for Wexford GAA or any unit of the GAA to name anyone as close contacts. We have only been in contact with our own relevant public health.”

He added: “I’m not privy to the conversations that have happened between players and public health. As a school principal, having read the regulations, people can only be designated as close contacts by HSE. So, if a case happens in a particular school, as an example, it’s not for the school principal or the teacher or anybody to name a close contact – that’s a remit of public health.”

Martin had only just heard about the development in Clare, and he said it struck him as unusual, adding: “I’m not aware of the conversation that Clare GAA have had with their HSE counterparts, but I would be surprised.”

Just two Wexford players have been ruled out by the Covid outbreak ahead of Sunday’s derby showdown with Kilkenny in Nowlan Park.

Meanwhile, Brian Lohan’s Clare squad are training tonight ahead of Sunday’s game in Portlaoise, their third outing in Division 1 Group B after their shock opening-day defeat in Antrim and last Sunday’s failure to protect an eight-point lead down the home straight against Wexford.