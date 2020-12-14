Twelve weeks, 2,000 temperature checks, and a vaccine in 2021: John Kiely's hopes of bringing 'Liam' back to Limerick

Limerick manager John Kiely lifts the Liam MacCarthy cup following the All-Ireland SHC final win over Waterford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

John Kiely has put a number on Limerick’s efforts to keep everyone safe while chasing their All-Ireland dream – and it clocks in at 2,000 temperature checks since his panel reconvened in the autumn.

The Limerick boss sang the praises of his medical team in particular for tackling the unique headache of hurling through a pandemic.

“It’s a rare, rare moment for Limerick hurling to achieve what the boys have achieved. It’s a testament to the work of Paul, Aonghus, Donal, Alan, Timmy, Caroline, our backroom team, our medical team who have been hugely busy this particular year given the Covid scenario,” Kiely outlined.

“The work they did was just off the charts. We put a huge effort into keeping the players in an environment they felt safe in, that they could come together in and work hard feeling safe.

“That took a lot – 2,000 temperature checks in the last 12 weeks. Players were sent home, like. If their temperature was slightly above, out the gate and go home. This is real, like. This is very, very important that we keep players and everybody else safe and well.”

He added: “We will get an opportunity in the very near future, in 2021, to get everybody together in the Gaelic Grounds some evening. Everybody. Old and young. Everybody with their vaccine, please God, and we’ll have the cup and we can have a full evening down there.

“But for the moment we need people to do the right thing for their families and communities and stay at home tonight, and soak it up and enjoy the moment.”

Back in March and April, Kiely admitted, “sure we didn’t think it was going to happen really, being honest about it. We kept at it and kept at it, in case it did come about, and we really hoped that it would come around.

“It would have been such a travesty if it didn’t go ahead, and I think we can all say that now in hindsight, looking back on it.

“Look at what it’s given everybody for the last three months nearly. It’s been phenomenal, and particularly for the older people who are really being very, very careful and staying at home and minding themselves because they are so much in fear of this virus.

“For those people it has been a huge source of enjoyment and interest and conversation and a link to reality. A link to something outside the house that is happening when they are looking at the four walls week in and week out.”

Cian Lynch, for his part, revealed just how careful the players had to be, given the responsibility they shouldered for an entire dressing-room – and county.

“People forget we have to go to our day jobs. We have to go into work, into placements, teachers have to mix with their classes. That is a massive thing that people don’t see,” the Limerick No 11 said.

Read More

“But we held ourselves accountable and made sure we wouldn’t do anything that would affect our team or our families. You saw that today, even afterwards – lads didn’t want to get carried away. The worry is still there, the fear is still there.

“So, we’re just delighted to be able to come away with it, to be able to go home to our mothers and fathers. It’s hard not having them here today.

“We all have families at home – the tellies are probably broken at home. That’s what’s special. It’s hard – the last time my mother was out on the pitch. Not having them here is a strange feeling. But we had each other.”

Online Editors