TV personality Bressie part of Tipperary backroom team for ill-fated season

Tipperary's hurlers were getting assistance from an unlikely source in 2018 after it emerged that Niall 'Bressie' Breslin was helping with the team's preparations under Premier manager Michael Ryan.

Breslin, a Leinster U-21 FC winner with Westmeath and a former Irish U-21 rugby international, is best known for his exploits as lead singer with The Blizzards, but he added another string to his bow as part of Ryan's extended backroom team.

An outspoken mental health advocate, Breslin played a leading role in a handful of psychology sessions with the Tipp senior squad alongside Gerry Hussey and Tony Óg Regan, who have worked behind the scenes in that area in recent seasons.

Former Munster and Irish rugby star Denis Leamy had played a pivotal role with Tipp in 2016 as they scorched to All-Ireland success.

However, Breslin's influence didn't have the desired effect as Tipp slumped to their worst season in recent memory.

Completing their Munster campaign with two draws and no wins from their four games, the Premier exited the championship before it kicked into gear and it remains to be seen if Breslin will be retained as Ryan looks set to take charge for a fourth year in 2019.

Elsewhere, Cork forward Alan Cadogan is losing his fitness race ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi-final clash against Limerick, with the Rebel attacker unlikely to be involved in the match-day 26.

Having not yet played this summer, Cadogan hoped to feature if the Rebels made the last four, but knee surgery rehabilitation has taken more time than expected and John Meyler must plan without him.

Irish Independent