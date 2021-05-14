Trio of McGrath brothers make Tipperary starting line-up for first time in League clash against Cork

Brian McGrath of Tipperary in action against Séamus Flanagan of Limerick last weekend. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

History will be made on Saturday night (7.30) when Tipperary meet old rivals Cork as the trio of McGrath brothers – Noel, John and Brian – start together for the first time in a competitive game for the Premier county.

Brian performed with aplomb last week at full-back against Limerick on his inter-county debut and Tipp boss Liam Sheedy has kept with him while elder statesmen Noel and John return to bolster their attack.

Six-time All-Star Pádraic Maher also returns at half-back having made a late cameo last weekend as Sheedy recalls a host of big guns for their Division 1 Group A duel with the Rebels.

TIPPERARY (SH v Cork): Barry Hogan: C Barrett, B McGrath, B Heffernan; Padraic Maher, S Kennedy, R Maher; A Flynn, D McCormack, J Forde, N McGrath, N O'Meara; J O'Dwyer, J McGrath, W Connors.