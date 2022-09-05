Tributes paid to Down hurling legend Martin Bailie who has passed away

Down hurling legend Martin Bailie, who passed away recently. Photo: Down GAA

Tributes have been paid to Martin Bailie, one of Down’s greatest hurlers from the county’s golden era, who passed away over the weekend.

During a lengthy inter-county career, the Ballygalget stickman won three Ulster SHC medals - in 1992, '95 and '97 – and he was also named as a replacement All Star in 1988.

“Martin Bailie was an outstanding club and county hurler in the 1980s and 1990s,” Down GAA secretary Seán Óg McAteer said.

“Martin won county championships with his club and would later go on to serve as Ballygalget chairman, working alongside his father Séamus, the longstanding club treasurer.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Sheila, his sons Shane and Caolan, his daughter Naomi, his grandchildren, his father Séamus, brother and sisters and the entire Bailie family circle.

“To the Gaels of Ballygalget, we also extend our condolences on the loss of a man who gave great service to his club.”