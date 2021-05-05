| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tribesmen have the tools to take on Limerick

Despite questions over ageing stars, Galway have come closest to matching the champions

Brian Concannon of Galway is tackled by Declan Hannon of Limerick during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final last November. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Brian Concannon of Galway is tackled by Declan Hannon of Limerick during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final last November. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Brian Concannon of Galway is tackled by Declan Hannon of Limerick during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final last November. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Brian Concannon of Galway is tackled by Declan Hannon of Limerick during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final last November. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

When he was pressed for a turning point in Limerick’s recent hurling fortunes, Dan Morrissey pointed to a league win over Galway in 2018 as the launch pad for their stunning run of success.

Even though it was a league match, beating the then All-Ireland champions in their own backyard felt like a significant milestone for a team trying to break through their own glass ceiling.

Most Watched

Privacy