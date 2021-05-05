Tribesmen have the tools to take on Limerick

When he was pressed for a turning point in Limerick’s recent hurling fortunes, Dan Morrissey pointed to a league win over Galway in 2018 as the launch pad for their stunning run of success.

Even though it was a league match, beating the then All-Ireland champions in their own backyard felt like a significant milestone for a team trying to break through their own glass ceiling.

“Going back to say, the start of 2018, it’s very hard to pinpoint one exact moment or one exact thing that changed everything. I do think that beating Galway in the league...we were stuck in kind of 1B of the league for I think seven, eight years,” Morrissey said.

“To get over Galway, they were the All-Ireland champions, up in Salthill, that was probably a big milestone and that kind of gave us the belief that we were really able to compete with the top four, five teams.”

Later that same year, Limerick would edge Galway in the All-Ireland final. It wasn’t exactly a sliding doors moment but since then, they have gone on to be hurling’s market leaders while silverware has eluded Galway at a time when, after finally getting over the line, they might have been expected to win plenty.

“That was a widespread view at the time that when Galway did make the breakthrough in 2017 they could potentially go on to win one or two more,” former Galway manager John McIntyre says.

“But a lot of those players even at that stage had been around the block quite a while and you could argue that it was nearer the end of that team’s cycle than the start of it.

“But we saw it with Tipperary back in 2010 – they beat Kilkenny and then the U-21s destroyed Galway in the final and the immediate reaction was that Tipp would do for the next few years what Kilkenny had done for the previous four and just dominate hurling, but it is never that simple.”

A closer look at last year shows Galway were closer to Limerick than anyone else.

Their average winning margin in the championship last year was 7.4 points but the Treaty men beat Galway by just three points. And they only did that deep in injury-time, pulling away when Galway had already lost Cathal Mannion and Joe Canning to injury.

Galway rode their luck at times and coughed up a third of their own puck-outs but still might have won that night.

McIntyre subscribes to the view that Galway have the armoury to trouble Limerick but insists that, for some key men, it needs to come sooner rather than later.

“It’s a very experienced Galway team and there’s a growing opinion, and it’s hard to ignore, that maybe too many of Galway’s key players are growing old together.

“For instance, Joe Canning, David Burke, Jonny Coen, Aidan Harte were involved in my time as Galway manager and I finished up in the summer of 2011. So there are a lot of miles on the clock with some of their central figures.

“You’d like to see two or three newer players making a name for themselves. Brian Concannon established himself as a quality forward. And young Evan Niland came on against Limerick in the semi-final. It was only a fleeting cameo but he scored a great point and nailed a terrific free.

“No team is bomb-proof; Limerick are setting the standard, but is there any team out there as well equipped as Galway to lead the chasing posse?

“Limerick are the team to take down and I don’t think Galway would be daunted by that prospect. They lost by three points last year. And a lot went wrong in ’18 (All-Ireland final), they conceded avoidable goals and were still only beaten by a point. I think they have a lot going for them.”

It’s an often-rolled-out stat that Galway started the 2017 and 2018 finals with the same 14 outfield players. But they have cast the net wide in recent seasons.

In the nine championship games Galway have played stretching back to that 2018 decider, Galway have used 34 players in championship action.

Four of those – Pádraic Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Conor Whelan and Cathal Mannion – have started every game with another two – Aidan Harte and Johnny Coen – also seeing action in those matches.

Concannon is an ever present since the start of the 2019 championship while Shane O’Neill made Éanna Murphy, Fintan Burke and Shane Cooney championship regulars last season.

They start their league campaign with a trip to Mullingar to face Westmeath and one of their former players, Davy Glennon, on Saturday.

If they felt like they missed a chance last winter, the opportunity to put that right will roll around pretty quickly.

“The big question is how has this long lay-off affected teams. Normally you’d have a bit of shadow boxing in the league but can teams afford that with the championship just around the corner,” said McIntyre.

“Teams will be wanting to show some form in the league… I don’t think teams will want to be coming out of the league with questions hanging over them with the championship just two weeks away so I think the league will be very competitive as a consequence.”