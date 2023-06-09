Tribesmen are keeping Leinster alive 15 years on from their eastern migration

Galway’s hurlers have enhanced their surroundings, but have they been rewarded?

Joe Canning (left) and Damien Hayes of Galway in action against Kilkenny's Michael Rice during the 2012 Leinster SHC final, a game where Galway tore the Cats apart. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor McKeon

ON the night of the vote in Athenry on September 29, 2008, only two people spoke in favour of Galway migrating to Leinster.