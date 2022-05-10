Treaty’s shadow lengthens just past halfway

Two rounds are left in each of the round-robin provincial hurling championships and the only clear picture to emerge so far is that Limerick have lost none of the power, poise or appetite that have seen them leave such a deep imprint on the game over the last four years.

Right now it’s hard to see them relinquish any of their championship titles though Clare, also unbeaten are pressing hard.

Dublin are the only unbeaten team in Leinster with three wins from three too but have tough games to come against Kilkenny, at home, and Galway away. Here’s a digest of what the 11 teams have produced at the halfway point.

LIMERICK

Their manager John Kiely sees room for improvement but they’ve done everything expected of them up to now. Aaron Gillane has been in superb form, hitting 3-22 in the three games, while the impact off the bench has also been impressive, overturning any pre-championship perception that Waterford might have a deeper well of resources. Cathal O’Neill, David Reidy, Pat Ryan and Conor Boylan have all made valuable contributions when called upon, allowing them to cope with personnel losses from Séamus Flanagan to Kyle Hayes and now Cian Lynch. Mike Casey’s successful return has given them further options with Dan Morrissey moving back to wing-back and Hayes returning to attack.

WATERFORD

Made heavy weather of beating Tipperary at home and came late with two goals to put a more respectable look on the scoreboard against Limerick on the second weekend out. When the game was in the fire however, it was Limerick who reminded them of their dominance and being closer than they were, three points, than their previous two meetings will provide false comfort.

Iarlaith Daly was a huge loss that night, having done so well on Gillane and if he’s out for the season with ankle injury that void will deepen.

CLARE

Relative to expectation, their own and everyone else’s, Clare are possible happier than the rest after winning their opening two games. There’s a solid, mature veneer to them in Brian Lohan’s third year, John Conlon’s relocation to centre-back continuing to reap gain. All round though they’ve become a more physical, hard-working team. David Fitzgerald brings a new dimension to the half-forward line while Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan have both returned to championship action after long absences without a hitch. And of course there’s Tony Kelly too!

GALWAY

Galway’s response to ‘dropping’ a point in Wexford Park was to come out the following week and put 2-25 on Westmeath in one half alone. It was ruthless but a positive sign nonetheless that they carried into the Kilkenny game. Odds-on now for a Leinster final, Henry Shefflin has put shape to them and Tommy Monaghan is developing into a real asset. The regeneration of Joseph and Conor Cooney have been other factors over the first three weekends.

KILKENNY

Hard to gauge Kilkenny’s early season form. Took a while to get going against Westmeath, opened up against Laois but trailed for much of the Galway game when they were without TJ Reid for the second half. Will be fancied to defeat Dublin away and Wexford at home and book a final against Galway. The plus points? Pádraig Walsh at centre-forward and Eoin Cody generally.

TIPPERARY

Out of the championship in early May, Tipp lead the table for moral victories but that’s not a place they want to be. Still, given the scale of absentees it’s been a valuable few weeks for the experience it has given newcomers, not just the six SHC debutants but the likes of Mark Kehoe, Ger Browne and Jake Morris who assumed more leadership. But for leadership, don’t look beyond Noel McGrath. He’s been superb.

DUBLIN

Beating Wexford, in between wins over Laois and Westmeath, puts them in a strong position. Donal Burke has been magnificent to date, scoring 36 points, 13 from play. Goalkeeper Seán Brennan has also played an important role, particularly against Wexford. But just one goal in the three games is a broader concern.

CORK

The biggest disappointment of the hurling championship to date, defeat in Walsh Park will push qualification beyond them and leave them with an unprecedented fourth successive championship defeat. How has it gone wrong so quickly or was the pre-championship billing just too oversized in the first place? Tactically they’ve been caught between a rock and a hard place and face clear physical challenges now in dealing with the leading teams.

WEXFORD

The early promise of the league campaign has subsided and failure to capitalise on home advantage has left them with a hill to climb. Anything other than a win in Nowlan Park on the last weekend will leave them out. Missed frees and a penalty saved against Dublin were costly. Rory O’Connor has been in the form of his life but Lee Chin only came off the bench in the first two games.

LAOIS

Injuries have taken their toll with Podge Delaney ruled out for the season with a collarbone injury and Ross King and Stephen Maher sidelined already during the campaign. They simply don’t have the squad depth to cope with such losses in a round-robin format, especially one that extends now to five rounds. All or nothing likely in the last game against Westmeath.

WESTMEATH

Have had their moments in the campaign, particularly early on against Kilkenny when they led at one stage by 0-10 to 0-6 and Dublin, again in the first half. But they struggled badly against Galway. Still, there’s progress of sorts. Their full-back Tommy Doyle has had some eye-catching displays while Killian Doyle has hit 39 points at the other end​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.