Treaty’s shadow lengthens just past halfway

Colm Keys

John Kiely’s Limerick have done as expected while Clare, at full strength, are a formidable force again

Limerick's Aaron Gillane in action against Tipperary's Ronan Maher during Sunday's Munster SHC Round 3 clash at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Limerick's Aaron Gillane in action against Tipperary's Ronan Maher during Sunday's Munster SHC Round 3 clash at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Two rounds are left in each of the round-robin provincial hurling championships and the only clear picture to emerge so far is that Limerick have lost none of the power, poise or appetite that have seen them leave such a deep imprint on the game over the last four years.

Right now it’s hard to see them relinquish any of their championship titles though Clare, also unbeaten are pressing hard.

