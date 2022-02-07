Treaty way off target as Dwyer goal lifts Wexford

Each of the last five hurling championships has set a new record for the average score in a game. From 2017 to 2021, the percentage rise is around a third.

That ties neatly with John Kiely’s arrival as Limerick hurling manager and the impact they have had since on rising scoring trends. They are not the sole drivers of it but they are certainly leading the charge.

In that context then, this Allianz Division 1 Group A league match was a real outlier, not just to Limerick but to the modern game generally.

Even allowing for the time of year and the ferocity of the wind that blew down Chadwicks Wexford Park from the Clonard End, creating biting cold conditions, a 25-point cumulative return is completely at odds with the prevailing numbers.

Too much can be made of these early-season games and inevitably they’ll make a mockery of any loosely held conviction further down the line.

But it was the lowest return from a Kiely team in six years, three points shy of the 14 they scored during his first competitive match in charge at the same venue in 2017 and not what we have come to expect at any stage of the season from them.

For Wexford, there is much credit due for that and to their new management who set the team up in a way that didn’t allow their Limerick shooters to get that sliver of space that they thrive on too often.

Gearóid Hegarty left the south-east as the only forward to score from play as the All-Ireland champions registered 18 wides. It was poor from the their attack, no matter what combination they tried.

Wexford manager Darragh Egan was delighted with the response, coming after last week’s heavy Walsh Cup defeat to Dublin in Croke Park. But he conceded that Limerick’s profligacy had keep them in the game.

“Our intensity was at shocking levels last week,” he said. “We needed to build on that today, which we did. We made it a battle but there’s going to be times where making it a battle isn’t going to be enough. We’re going to have to hurl on top of it as well.”

They defended superbly at times, especially a full-back line in which Matthew O’Hanlon was superb. Paudie Foley, back after a year’s absence, showed what he had to offer while Connal Flood got forward for two points. But they were able to get bodies back regularly too and Diarmuid O’Keeffe read Limerick’s intentions particularly well.

At the other end Dwyer showed fleet-footedness while Conor McDonald had a great duel with Dan Morrissey as the home side went after the long ball with vigour.

“We knew there was going to be a wind in Chadwicks Wexford Park,” said Egan. “I’d say there never isn’t a wind here. We knew we had to go direct. We have some good players in the full-forward line who are able to make the ball stick.

"We knew we couldn’t press up that much on the Limerick inside back line because we were going to be exposed at the back so the most pleasing aspect is what we worked on on Tuesday and Friday night on the training pitch came to fruition.”

They trailed by 0-7 to 0-6 at the break which was a good return given the strength of the wind. Hegarty picked off two of his points from range while David Reidy showed plenty of industry to win frees and turnovers.

But it was clear that the precision of their normal fluid game was absent with balls knocked over the sideline under little pressure and misplaced passes a feature of that opening 35 minutes.

Aaron Gillane paid the price for a poor showing by being whipped off at half-time, not the first time recently that Kiely has shown such conviction in removing his chief marksman, having dropped him for the Munster final last year.

He was off course with two frees and it appeared that management were trying to get Reidy on to the second one that was missed but Kiely said afterwards there was trust in the players to make those calls themselves.

With a place up for grabs in Peter Casey’s absence because of a cruciate injury no one made a firm case and Pat Ryan, Reidy and Cathal O’Neill all made way.

They were without Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch, their three Hurler of the Year nominees while Darragh O’Donovan, another All-Star, also sat out the afternoon.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it immediately after the game but we didn’t get enough of our flow going,” said Kiely.

“We didn’t get enough passing movements going and that continuity piece from the middle third into the final third, the ball broke down too many occasions in that sector.”

There was consolation though in how their defence performed with Barry Nash particularly prominent and Declan Hannon breaking up so many attacks.

Dwyer’s goal on 58 minutes turned it though he clearly took too many steps as he gathered a free that had dropped short from Jack O’Connor and turned into a wall of green shirts before threading a shot past Nicky Quaid for a 1-9 to 0-11 lead after Limerick looked like they would hold out.

Quaid had to be smart after only 14 minutes to stop a shot from McDonald after good approach work from O’Hanlon and Damien Reck but goal opportunities were in short supply.

Egan has made no secret of targeting the league and the home contingent in the 6,500 crowd will have left very happy with the commitment shown.

“We need to go all out. Again new regime, new players, loads of our players haven’t seen much action over the last few years.

"We need to go fully out for it, our side of the league is ultra competitive,” he said.

They were without Lee Chin who won’t be back until later in the campaign though Rory O’Connor and Kevin Foley are expected back for next weekend’s trip to Ennis to play Clare.Scorers – Wexford: J O’Connor 0-5 (4f); M Dwyer 1-0; O Foley, C Flood 0-2 each; C McDonald, D O’Keeffe 0-1 each. Limerick: D Byrnes (2f, ‘65), G Hegarty 0-3 each; A Gillane 0-2 (2f); D Reidy, R Hanley, D Hannon 0-1 each.

Wexford – M Fanning 7; S Donohoe 7, L Ryan 7, M O’Hanlon 8; P Foley 7, D Reck 7, C Flood 8; D O’Keeffe 7, J O’Connor 6; L Og McGovern 6, M Dwyer 7, C McGuckian 5; C Dunbar 6, C McDonald 7, O Foley 7. Subs: D Dunne 6 for Dunbar (58), O Pepper for McGuckian (64), P Morris for O’Connor (70).

Limerick – N Quaid 8; B Nash 8, D Morrissey 7, R English 8; D Byrnes 7, D Hannon 8, C Coughlan 7; R Hanley 6, W O’Donoghue 6; C O’Neill 5, T Morrissey 6, G Hegarty 8; A Gillane 5, P Ryan 5, D Reidy 6. Subs: S Flanagan 5 for Gillane (h-t), O O’Reilly 5 for Ryan (46), C Boylan 5 for O’Neill (59), D O’Connell for Reidy (67), B O’Grady for Hanley (69).

Ref – T Walsh (Waterford)