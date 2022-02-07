| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Treaty way off target as Dwyer goal lifts Wexford

Allianz NHL Division 1 Group A Wexford 1-11 Limerick 0-11

Conor McDonald of Wexford wins possession ahead of Dan Morrissey of Limerick during the home side's win at Wexford Park yesterday. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Conor McDonald of Wexford wins possession ahead of Dan Morrissey of Limerick during the home side's win at Wexford Park yesterday. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Conor McDonald of Wexford wins possession ahead of Dan Morrissey of Limerick during the home side's win at Wexford Park yesterday. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Conor McDonald of Wexford wins possession ahead of Dan Morrissey of Limerick during the home side's win at Wexford Park yesterday. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Each of the last five hurling championships has set a new record for the average score in a game. From 2017 to 2021, the percentage rise is around a third.

That ties neatly with John Kiely’s arrival as Limerick hurling manager and the impact they have had since on rising scoring trends. They are not the sole drivers of it but they are certainly leading the charge.

Most Watched

Privacy