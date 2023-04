NHL Division 1 final: Limerick 2-20, Kilkenny 0-15

There was no Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes or Will O’Donoghue among their ranks as well as no scores from Cian Lynch, Gearóid Hegarty and Peter Casey but there was still no problem for Limerick as they coasted to league success at Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday.