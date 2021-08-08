Treaty leave little room for mercy

The green terror. Limerick, looking more uncompromising and frightening with each passing day, banished all idle talk and speculation that they might be slipping. Having won their third Munster title in succession they have now reached a second consecutive All-Ireland final.

But there has been no Limerick team, and possibly no hurling team of any description, that can rival this assembly. Waterford tried and for 15 minutes they threw every ounce of their being at Limerick, a flurry of blocks and body hits and turnovers, that left them trailing by just a point at the first water break. They really should have been in front but for errant shooting. And then it was as if they had nothing left.

Austin Gleeson brought them level for the first and only time a minute after the teams returned to play, and from there onwards Limerick took over. Six points in succession inside eight minutes. Eight points up at half-time. The writing was on the wall.

Near the end the sense of futility of Waterford’s plight was borne out in a short passage of play. Two goal efforts from Gleeson were rebuffed, the first by Nickie Quaid, the second on the goal line by Seán Finn, and then a third attempt by Jamie Barron, a swipe of the ball on the ground was blocked and when the ball shot up in the air Tom Morrissey was there to catch it to a terrific Limerick roar.

Tom had his customary 12 on his back but numbers have’t mattered in the GAA for some time now, and they certainly don’t mean much where the Limerick hurling team is concerned. Morrissey was everywhere, a colossal influence, scoring five points from play. Cian Lynch had three in the first half and gave the assist for two more. Séamus Flanagan hit over four points. A dozen points between those three forwards alone. The corresponding numbers in the Waterford attack managed a quarter of that.

Another moment summed up what Limerick are about, the voracious and insatiable appetite to win every ball and leave no room for mercy or sympathy. It came three minutes into injury-time. Trailing by nine points, Patrick Curran made a run towards the Limerick goal and had the hurl ready to fly when Kyle Hayes brought off a stunning flick. Hayes didn’t score a goal on this occasion but he put in another huge performance.

Having been stretched by Waterford in last year’s Munster final, and more convincing winners in the All-Ireland final in December, yesterday’s outcome reinforces Limerick’s superiority and sends them into the final even stronger favourites than before. Waterford were being given a chance, based on high scoring wins over Galway and Tipperary, but there was never any prospect of matching those performances here.

Invariably it will raise questions over Liam Cahill’s future as manager, after two seasons in charge. He has earned another year — of that there is no doubt — but the emphatic nature of this loss may persuade him to think it is the right time to leave. At half-time, they already looked dead men. Limerick were totally dominant. Ordinarily, eight points is nothing in hurling; with this Limerick team it is a mammoth lead. Waterford needed goals, miracles. It wasn’t a day for either.

You looked up the field after half-time and there were green shirts outnumbering white — it was difficult to see where goals would come from. But having fallen ten points down early in the second half and looking lost, the four points they stitched together brought Waterford to within six by the 51st minute. And then those hopes were virtually extinguished.

Gearóid Hegarty, another monstrous presence, broke through tackles and fed the ball to Aaron Gillane. Conor Prunty had done a fine job curtailing Gillane for most of the game but this time he was caught, the Patrickswell man hammering the ball to the roof of the net in the 55th minute. Just before Gillane’s goal Quaid made a stop from a Gleeson goal attempt. He also made a sensational stop to deny Barron late in the match. Waterford kept trying but the mission was impossible.

Cahill looked on, helpless, from the sideline. Conor Gleeson started and policed Lynch but hard as he tried it was like trying to clasp a bar of wet soap. And if one or two Limerick players were kept quiet, there were others breaking through the barricades. The force was simply too much for Waterford to bear. Even after Peter Casey’s red card, John Keenan sending him off after checking with his umpires, Waterford had too much to do and they didn’t have the tools.

The start was promising. They wired into Limerick in the first quarter, turning them over, hitting them with terrific force and putting in a series of inspirational blocks, but they still went in 0-3 to 0-4 behind at the water break. That was partly explained by an uncharacteristically poor return from frees by Stephen Bennett, who missed with three from long range. It looked like the effort exhausted them, the demands of launching themselves at Limerick physically.

After Gleeson finally got them level in the 20th minute, Limerick moved to another plane. They unleashed the green terror. From there to the interval they were outscored 0-11 to 0-3. Waterford were pulverised on their own puck out. Demolished. Dessie Hutchinson scored two points and stayed inside near the Limerick goal with Gleeson, but their attack never flourished. The flair and vigour evident in their previous matches deserted them. They got pulled into a physical contest and against a team like Limerick, unrivalled in size and power in the history of hurling, that is not to be advised.

Cork or Kilkenny will have the dubious pleasure of their company in two weeks. A third MacCarthy in four years looks bound for Colbert Station.