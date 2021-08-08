| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Treaty leave little room for mercy

Voracious and insatiable appetite to win every ball sees Limerick through to second successive All-Ireland final

Michael Kiely of Waterford in action against Darragh O&rsquo;Donovan of Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Michael Kiely of Waterford in action against Darragh O&rsquo;Donovan of Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Michael Kiely of Waterford in action against Darragh O’Donovan of Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Michael Kiely of Waterford in action against Darragh O’Donovan of Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

The green terror. Limerick, looking more uncompromising and frightening with each passing day, banished all idle talk and speculation that they might be slipping. Having won their third Munster title in succession they have now reached a second consecutive All-Ireland final.

But there has been no Limerick team, and possibly no hurling team of any description, that can rival this assembly. Waterford tried and for 15 minutes they threw every ounce of their being at Limerick, a flurry of blocks and body hits and turnovers, that left them trailing by just a point at the first water break. They really should have been in front but for errant shooting. And then it was as if they had nothing left.

Austin Gleeson brought them level for the first and only time a minute after the teams returned to play, and from there onwards Limerick took over. Six points in succession inside eight minutes. Eight points up at half-time. The writing was on the wall.

More On All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship

Most Watched

Privacy