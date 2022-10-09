Tooreen claim fifth Mayo SHC title in six seasons with victory over Ballyhaunis

Tooreen claimed their fifth Mayo senior hurling title in six seasons with a hard-earned six-point win over neighbours Ballyhaunis on Sunday.

In a game played in appalling conditions at Freeman Park, the defending champions kicked on in the second period to blow away the challenge of a dogged Ballyhaunis side.

The hosts moved off to the perfect start when, inside the first two minutes, Eoin Delaney fired the game’s opening goal to the roof of the Ballyhaunis net.

The goal separated the sides for the remainder of the half, with Daniel Huane and Shane Boland (two frees) also on target for Tooreen and dual star Keith Higgins (three frees) and Kieran McDermott responding for the guests.

Ballyhaunis gave themselves a major boost heading in at half-time though, as full-forward Adrian Philips finished low to the Tooreen net with the last puck of the half, leaving just a point between them at the break.

But Tooreen effectively won the game in a third quarter in which they outscored their opponents by 0-5 to 0-0. The two Bolands, Fergal and Shane, Joe Boyle and Sean Kenny all found the target as the hosts drove home their dominance to lead by 1-10 to 1-4 after 44 minutes.

Ballyhaunis gave themselves a lifeline as they entered the final quarter, an opportunistic goal from Jason Coyne helping to cut their deficit.

But Tooreen weren’t going to be caught, and late points from Shane Boland, Kenny Feeney and Cathal Freeman saw them take the TJ Tyrell Cup home on a comfortable six-point margin.

Scorers - Tooreen: S Boland 0-6 (5f, 1 ’45), E Delaney 1-1, D Huane 0-2, J Boyle, S Kenny (f), K Feeney, F Boland and C Freeman 0-1 each. Ballyhaunis: K Higgins 0-4f, A Philips and J Coyne 1-0 each, K McDermott 0-1.

Tooreen: B Douglas; G Nolan, M Morley, O Greally; J Boyle, S Coyne, D Kenny; S Kenny, D Huane; E Delaney, K Feeney, F Boland; S Boland, C Freeman, B Morley. Subs: L Lavin (for B Morley 42), C Henry (for Coyne 58), Coyne (for Nolan 59).

Ballyhaunis: D O’Brien; A Brennan, M Philips, J Coyne; E Collins, C Philips, B Hunt; D Keadin, K Kiely; K McDermott, K Higgins, S Hoban; J Lyons, A Philips, J Coyne. Subs: M Lyons (for McDermott 45), D Hill (for Hoban 55), S Griffin (for Kiely 60).

Referee: E Shaughnessy (Castlebar).