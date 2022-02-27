Tony Kelly’s All-Star introduction a sub plot to Shane Meehan’s display as Clare thrash Offaly

Clare kick-started their season in style when a late 3-7 surge ensured a first league victory of the year.

Indeed, with both sides craving the points to ease relegation worries, there was an understandable lack of confidence in a see-saw battle for supremacy.

However, Shane Meehan’s 44th- minute goal lifted the Banner to new heights as, despite only a point separating the sides entering the final 10 minutes, a quick-fire brace by Tony Kelly allowed Clare to run out facile winners.

Back-to-back All-Star Kelly marked his first appearance of the new season with a superb tally of 2-12, while newcomer Meehan grabbed 2-1 as Clare had a more familiar look to their side.

Aron Shanagher and Peter Duggan also made a considerable difference off the bench, with the latter returning after an almost three-year absence from inter-county action.

That said, a double-scores victory certainly flattered the visitors. Offaly belied the conditions to raid for the first three points, two from John Murphy inside two minutes of the throw-in, and it had to take four eye-catching points from Kelly to get Clare back on track.

The wind-assisted visitors’ profligacy ensured that they could never put daylight between the sides, though, as nine first-half wides were compounded by two spurned goal opportunities for Ryan Taylor at 0-9 to 0-9.

Level seven times by the 40th minute, Eoghan Cahill opened up a two-point gap for Offaly only to be floored by Meehan’s opening goal at 1-10 to 0-12, a score that would prove the catalyst for Clare’s final flourish.

Cahill, who finished with 11 points, kept his side in touch but once Meehan turned provider for the elusive Kelly to find the net in the 59th minute, there would be no way back for the flagging hosts.

Instead, Shanagher was held for a 64th-minute penalty that Kelly duly dispatched to the left corner of the net, while Meehan capped off his most electric display in a senior jersey with an unstoppable finish for an injury-time clincher.

Scorers – Clare: T Kelly 2-12 (1p, 7f); S Meehan 2-1; R Taylor, A Shanagher 0-2 each; S Golden, P Crotty, D Ryan 0-1 each. Offaly: E Cahill 0-11 (10f); J Murphy 0-2; E Kelly, L Langton, L O’Connor (f) 0-1 each.

Clare – E Quilligan 7; R Hayes 7, C Cleary 6, P Flanagan 7; D Ryan 7, J Conlon 7, J Browne 7; P Donnellan 6, S Golden 7; C Malone 6, P Crotty 6, D O’Brien 6; S Meehan 8, T Kelly 9, R Taylor 7. Subs: A Shanagher 8 for O’Brien (HT), R Mounsey 6 for Donnellan (40), M Gough 6 for Cleary (54), P Duggan for Golden (63).

Offaly – C Clancy 7; J Keenaghan 6, B Conneely 7, P Delaney 7; D King 7, C Burke 6, K Sampson 7; E Kelly 7, E Parlon 7; B Duignan 7, L Langton 7, A Cleary 7; E Cahill 8, J Murphy 7, J Sampson 6. Subs: L O’Connor for Duignan (49), P Clancy for Parlon (60), L Nolan for Cahill (65), P Cantwell for Burke (68), D Maher for J. Sampson (70)

Referee - K Jordan (Tipperary).