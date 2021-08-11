Tony Kelly: There should be no debate over Brian Lohan's future in Clare

Clare forward Tony Kelly is hopeful manager Brian Lohan will stay on after his two-year deal came to an end.

Tony Kelly says there should be “no question” or debate needed about Brian Lohan continuing as Clare manager for the immediate future, provided he wishes to stay on.

“The only question mark should be if he does want to continue,” insisted Kelly.

“There should be no debate. If Brian Lohan wants the Clare job, he should be given the Clare job in my opinion.”

Lohan was appointed on a two-year term at the end of 2019 in a process that proved controversial, with former co-manager Donal Moloney and Louis Mulqueen both pulling out of the race, leaving Clare’s iconic full-back of the 1990s as the only remaining candidate.

As such, his stint is up. With Clare immersed in turmoil and unrest at county board level over the same period of time, there is no certainty over the position as of yet.

“There’s speculation at the minute, his term is up,” Kelly admitted.

“But from a squad point of view and a personal point of view, we’d love if he did continue on.”

In both of Lohan’s seasons in charge, Clare have been beaten before the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

In fact, this year they exited the championship a round earlier, losing a second-round qualifier to Cork.

Kelly is adamant, however, that progress has been made between those seasons, and that it would be unfair to judge Lohan’s work on the basis of two severely-disrupted years.

“The two years he’s had there have been interrupted with Covid. You’d have a block of training and then you’re on your own for an extended period of time,” Kelly, a Hurler of the Year nominee in 2020, explained.

“But I can’t speak highly enough of him, in terms of his professionalism. We would have all idolised him growing up. We’d have watched the Clare teams of the nineties as well. We’d have had massive, massive respect for him.

“And it has only grown in the last two years working with him as well.

“He came in in 2020. In 2019, we didn’t have a great campaign. And look it, he steadied the ship in terms of . . . there was a lot going on in terms of Covid and progressed us a bit last year.

“This year we did make improvements. But, in saying that, if you get the likes of Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan back next year, it would be a massive, massive help to him and to us as well.

“If it was up to me or the players, we’d love if he decided to continue on. There should be no real debate. It shouldn’t be up for discussion. If he wants the job, he should get it.”