Tony Kelly the hat-trick hero as Clare outclass poor Dublin to set up semi-final against Kilkenny

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final: Clare 5-26 Dublin 2-17

Shane O'Donnell of Clare shoots to score his side's fourth goal, under pressure from Eoghan O'Donnell of Dublin during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter Final match between Clare and Dublin at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Clare's Tony Kelly on his way to scoring his side's first goal during their All-Ireland SHC quarter-final against Dublin at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Clare reached their second All-Ireland semi-final on the spin when they outclassed Dublin. They will now meet Kilkenny in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Brian Lohan’s side, who struggled to beat Wexford at this stage of last year’s championship, showed no ill effects to their narrow loss to Limerick in the Munster final as they emphatically dealt with the challenge of Dublin.

In the end they had 18 points to spare, but the game was over as a contest by half-time after Clare scored 2-3 in a blitz at the end of the first half. Tony Kelly hit 3-4 while Mark Rodgers scored 1-11 as Clare completed the route in the second half.

The suspicion that the Leinster championship was on a different level to its Munster counterpart was reinforced by this result.

Clare’s biggest concern on the day was injuries sustained by John Conlon, Shane O’Donnell and Adam Hogan, who all had to leave the field of play.

Clare were again without team captain Conor Cleary and free-taker Aidan McCarthy — they were replaced by Seadna Morey and Ian Galvin — and in a third change announced before the start Darragh Lohan, a nephew of team manager Brian, made his debut in the half-back line with David McInerney dropping out.

Dublin made two late changes with James Madden and Paul Crummey replacing John Bellew and Seán Currie.

The underdogs needed to make a positive start, but it was Clare despite playing against the breeze who stamped their authority on the contest right from the throw-in.

It took Kelly just four minutes to exploit the inexperience of his marker Paddy Doyle and stroll unchallenged through the Dublin defence and rifle the sliotar past Seán Brennan.

It was 1-2 to 0-0 after five minutes and soon afterwards Dublin lost their ace marksman Donal Burke through injury.

Clare continued to dominate but hit a succession of wides – they had seven registered by the 15th minute.

Cian O’Sullivan took over the free-taking duties from Burke and proved an able deputy converting three and when Fergal Whitley, Burke’s direct replacement, hit their first point from play in the 16th minute the margin was down to two.

​Brennan saved Dublin soon afterwards with a magnificent save from Ian Galvin after a searing run from Shane O’Donnell though the latter did hit a point in the subsequent play.

Finally, midway through the half the small contingent of Dublin fans had something significant to cheer about when they forced a turn-over in the Clare defence.

O’Sullivan made the decisive run and though John Conlon almost cut out his handpass it fell to Darragh Power who found the net to give Dublin a 1-5 to 1-4 lead after 18 minutes.

Dublin’s joy was short-lived, however. Their failure to shore up the middle of the defence again proved costly. David Fitzgerald made the telling run this time before off-loading to Mark Rodgers who picked off Clare’s second goal.

Despite this concession Dublin trailed by just a point after 33 minutes.

But the rest of the half – there were five minutes of injury time played due to a long delay while Conlon (who had to replaced) was being treated turned into a killing field for the underdogs as they conceded 2-3 with just a solitary reply from Dublin,

Kelly’s second goal was a carbon copy of his first — an unchallenged run through the centre followed by an unstoppable shot to the net while O’Donnell got Clare’s fourth after an under-pressure Dublin failed to clear their lines.

Despite, some very sloppy finishing — they hit nine wides Clare still scored 4-8 in the half against Dublin’s 1-8 and they also posted nine first-half wides with Danny Sutcliffe hitting four of them.

After just three minutes of action in the second half Kelly had added another 1-1 to his tally and any semblance of competitiveness disappeared as Clare used the contest as target practice. Dublin substitute Alex Considine did score a marvellous 51st-minute goal but it was mostly one-way traffic in a forgettable half.

The last 20 minutes had the feel of a challenge game as Clare ran their bench they used seven substitutes – two of them were temporary – as they ran out the most convincing of winners against poor quality opposition.

Scorers – Clare: M Rogers 1-11 (0-5f); T Kelly 3-4; S O’Donnell 1-2; D Fitzgerald 0-4; I Galvin, A Shanagher 0-2 each; C Malone 0-1. Dublin: C O’Sullivan 0-11 (8f); D Power, A Considine 1-0 each; P Crummey 0-3; F Whitely, D Sutcliffe, D Gray 0-1 each.

Clare: E Quilligan; A Hogan, R Hayes, S Morey; D Ryan, J Conlon, D Lohan; C Malone, D Fitzgerald; P Duggan, T Kelly, R Taylor; I Galvin, S O’Donnell, M Rodgers. Subs: P Flanagan for Conlon (inj 24, concussion); A Shanagher for O’Donnell (inj 40), D Reidy for Galvin (46), C Nolan for Hogan (inj 58, blood), P Crotty for Taylor (65), S Meehan for Kelly (70).

Dublin: S Brennan; J Madden, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; P Doyle, C Burke, D Gray; M Grogan, C O’Leary; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Boland; P Crummey, C O’Sullivan, D Power. Subs: F Whitley for Burke (inj 8) C Donohoe for Madden (35+2), A Considine for O’Leary (ht), S Currie for Boland (46), D Purcell for Power (46),

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).