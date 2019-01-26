Tony Kelly red card the pivotal moment as Callinan powers Tipperary to win over Clare

Tipperary, defeated by Clare in the Munster League final two weeks earlier, reversed that result in some style in the opening round of the National League at Thurles.

The game turned on a controversial incident nine minutes after half time when Tony Kelly was red carded for a high challenge on Padraic Maher.

Clare, with a strong wind advantage and just five points down, looked in a good position to aim for a rare League win in Thurles until that flashpoint.

They managed to clip another point off the Tipp lead before the game wheeled conclusively in Tipp's direction. Two goals in two minutes from Seamus Callanan, the first brilliantly set up by Robert Byrne, the second by Jake Morris, effectively put the game beyond their reach.

Eleven points adrift, a man down, their chances evaporated even with the aid of the wind on a night spoiled by constant driving rain. From there on Tipperary never looked in serious danger of relinquishing their lead and Callanan chose to point from a late penalty, the win safe.

Clare trailed 1-3 to 0-13 at the interval but signalled their intentions with a triple substitution, sending on the experienced Podge Collins, Colm Galvin and Peter Duggan for the second half, with Collins pointing within a minute of the restart. Kelly sent over a beautiful lineball a few minutes later but in the 44th minute his red card signalled the end of their prospects.

It was a much improved Tipperary showing on their Munster League final loss to Clare. Clare's Colin Guilfoyle went to Thurles on the back of having inflicted a tormenting day on Padraic Maher when they met in direct opposition in Limerick. The full back position remains one of the challenges facing Liam Sheedy and his colleagues and the need is obvious to bring greater stability to the full back line in the weeks and months ahead.

This time the arrangements were different, with Maher playing a free role, and Barry Heffernan picking up John Conlon. But Guilfoyle was still a handful, troubling Cathal Barrett and winning a first half penalty which Niall Deasy dispatched with 28 minutes played.

At the other end of the field Jason McCarthy was Clare's free player but in the first half they toiled facing the huge wind and with their short puck outs often leading them into bother.

The League has been a place of confusing signals for Tipperary in recent years. For most of last year, and the one before, when they reached finals, they were one of the most impressive teams in the country. Each campaign ended though in a brutal defeat which unsettled them heading into the Championship. Last summer’s disintegration a mere two years after scaling the summit in fine style and bombast wrote a fresh chapter in their enigmatic story.

That poor summer included a first Championship defeat in Thurles to Clare since 1928 and the early season indicators pointed to a character testing opener against a team whose form was revived last year, with a run to the All-Ireland semi finals, their best showing since they won the All-Ireland in 2013.

But Tipp were feisty and had numerical advantage at the back. They went in at half time ahead and while it didn't look a safe lead in the conditions there were plenty of positive elements. Clare survived an early scare when Donal Tuohy saved Callanan’s third-minute penalty, won by Callanan when he fielded over David McInerney and was grounded by Jason McCarthy. For much of the half Tipp were on the front foot.

Callanan showed terrific leadership in his new role as captain, frequently working back to turn over the ball. Clare took 19 minutes to get their first point from play through Conlon, and their only other score from play was a beauty from Kelly, when he worked a line-ball one-two with Shane Golden. Noel McGrath hit three first half points, including a lineball, and Morris also impressed with two classy scores.

For Sheedy in his comeback, eight years after leading Tipp to an All-Ireland, it was an encouraging start. It will do for now.

Scorers: Tipperary - S Callanan 2-7 (0-6 fs, 0-1 pen); N McGrath 0-3 (0-1 lb); J Morris 0-2, A Flynn, W Connors, M Breen, R Byrne 0-1. Clare - N Deasy 1-1 (1-0 pen; 0-1 f), P Duggan 0-4 (0-3 fs, 0-1 65), T Kelly 0-2 (0-1 lb), M O’Malley 0-2 (0-1 65, 0-1 f) J Conlon, P Collins 0-1.

Tipperary: B Hogan; C Barrett, Padraic Maher, D Maher; A Flynn, R Maher, B Heffernan; M Breen, R Byrne; D McCormack, N McGrath, Patrick Maher; W Connors, S Callanan, J Morris.

Subs: M Kehoe for McGrath (61); J O’Dwyer for Morris (64); N O’Meara for McCormack (69); K O’Dwyer for D Maher (70), C Darcy for Byrne (72).

Clare: D Tuohy; J McCarthy, D McInerney, J Browne; A McCarthy, C Cleary, C Malone; S Golden, T Kelly; D Ryan, N Deasy, R Taylor; C Guilfoyle, J Conlon, M O’Neill.

Subs: P Duggan, C Galvin & P Collins for Deasy, J McCarthy & O’Neill (half time); M O’Malley for Taylor (52 mins); I Galvin for Conlon (64).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).

Attendance: 8,217.

Online Editors