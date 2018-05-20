Henry Shefflin says Tipperary have 'regressed' since their 2016 All-Ireland win over Kilkenny after the Premier county's hurlers slipped to defeat in their Munster championship opener against Limerick this afternoon.

Henry Shefflin says Tipperary have 'regressed' since their 2016 All-Ireland win over Kilkenny after the Premier county's hurlers slipped to defeat in their Munster championship opener against Limerick this afternoon.

'Today was a low ebb' - Henry Shefflin doesn't hold back as he explains how Tipperary have 'regressed' since 2016

Michael Ryan's men never found their rhythm and were defeated 1-23 to 2-14 at the Gaelic Grounds, and Kilkenny legend Shefflin didn't mince his words in assessing the state of Tipperary hurling.

"When they beat Kilkenny in the All-Ireland two years ago we said they were going to drive on and just dominate, but they've regressed since then," Shefflin said on RTÉ's The Sunday Game. All-Ireland semi-finalists last year, Tipperary play Cork next Sunday in the new round robin championship format as they look to rescue their campaign.

Ten-time All-Ireland winner Shefflin slammed the performance in Limerick, pointing to Tipperary's lack of leadership and their under-performing attacking talent. "I think today was a low ebb for them again," he added.

"Every year they seem to be going back, the team, the structure, the leadership. "To be fair to Padraic Maher, the last few years he really stood up, and he had a quiet game today, but who else stood up beside him? Absolutely nobody.

"I think they got five points from play. We always talk in this studio about the skill levels in this forward division, and they get five points from over 77 minutes of play? That's not the Tipp I grew up watching."

Online Editors