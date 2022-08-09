‘To think that he won’t grace the field again is tough’ – teammate pays tribute to tragic hurler Dillon Quirke

A teammate of Tipperary hurling star Dillon Quirke has spoken of the “devastation” his death has caused having shared the pitch with him last Friday night when the 24-year-old died.

It was just minutes before the half-time whistle of a club game between Quirke’s Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kilruane McDonaghs when the young hurler fell ill.

An emotional John O’Keeffe – who shared the pitch alongside Quirke for many years, with them winning the 2018 Tipperary senior county title together – attempted to describe the tragedy in Semple Stadium last week.

“I think it was 24 minutes on the clock, the ball was down our end of the field and next thing the whistle went. Everyone was kind of confused and then we looked down and saw Dillon on the floor,” Mr O’Keeffe told the Irish Independent.

“My first thought was that it was an off-the-ball incident and nothing else crossed my mind that it would be something so serious and then his first cousin Ciarán (Quirke), who was beside me, said ‘Jesus, that’s Dillon Johnno’ and I said ‘Oh Jesus, yeah’.

“Then I could see that there was a little bit of panic on the sideline, the Order of Malta were rushing in, then there was a few people rushing down from the crowd and I saw his sister Shannon coming down and I just go, ‘Jesus, this is not good’.”

Read More

The game was quickly abandoned as Mr Quirke was tended to, with Mr O’Keeffe detailing how “you could hear a pin drop” in their dressing room as they awaited updates.

Mr O’Keeffe praised the management team, led by former Tipperary star Declan Ryan, for keeping the squad together as they decided to spend some time saying prayers in Clonoulty Church before congregating in the clubhouse. It was there where their worst fears were realised as the horrible news came from Clonmel Hospital.

“What happened the soccer player Christian Eriksen was going through my head and I was thinking hopefully that Dillon mightn’t be able to play this year, but all going well he’ll be back down on the pitch Tuesday night and he’ll be around the place,” he said.

“Then we got the phone call and it was just complete devastation at that stage.

“I’m glad no one heard that news by themselves because it was a devastating blow. Not in your wildest dreams would you think that something like that could happen.”

Mr O’Keeffe and his team-mates took part in a vigil along with Dillon Quirke’s Tipperary colleagues on Saturday before forming a guard of honour up to his family’s house in Rossmore later that night as his body returned home.

Mr Quirke, described as a hurler who had a “real X-factor”, will be laid to rest today at noon in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty.

Mr O’Keeffe is struggling with the thought of taking to the field without his fallen comrade.

“I was down at the pitch this morning. I actually went down for a few pucks with one of the boys and to think that he won’t grace the field again is tough.

“He was loved by everybody, you’d go a long way to find someone who’d say a bad word about Dillon, on and off the pitch,” he said.

“How do you go back to the pitch? How do you motivate yourself again to perform when something like this has happened? I don’t know is the honest answer, but if this had happened another player and Dillon was there, I guarantee you his attitude would be ‘let’s go again, boys, let’s go again’. That’s the way he lived life.”