'To have two tragedies in 18 months has been devastating' - Ballyhale captain Fennelly remembers lost friends

The death of such a popular squad member shook the entire community, most especially his colleagues who pledged to honour his memory by maintaining the highest standards as they set about retaining the Kilkenny title.

They managed it too, first working through a busy schedule to reach the final. The pressure increased as they set about completing their mission and they handled it well against a James Stephens who weren’t quite ready for the massive test.

And so the title goes back to Ballyhale for the 17th time as the reigning All-Ireland champions completed a fifth county double in 40 years. They achieved it with the minimum of fuss after recovering from an early setback when Tadhg O’Dwyer fired in a goal for ‘The Village’ in the second minute.

In front of 9,533 at UPMC Nowlan Park, Ballyhale stabilised quickly. Brian Cody’s goal in the 11th minute gave them the lead for the first time and they held it all the way to the finish, keeping James Stephens comfortably at bay.

They led by 1-12 to 1-7 at half-time and while James Stephens pared the deficit back to three points early in the second half, a Shamrocks goal in the 40th minute, created by Colin Fennelly and TJ Reid and finished to the net by Eoin Cody, left James Stephens with a puzzle they were unable to figure out.

Despite their relatively easy win, Ballyhale were nowhere near their best – they shot 14 wides – but still had plenty to spare against opposition who lacked real firepower in attack.

Eoin Guilfoyle’s accuracy from frees kept James Stephens ticking along, albeit some distance behind Ballyhale, but they needed greater physical strength against the likes of Michael Fennelly and Joey Holden.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks captain Michael Fennelly, 6, and teamates celebrate with the Tom Walsh cup after the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Club Championship Final match between James Stephens and Ballyhale Shamrocks at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

GAA Newsletter

With three Kilkenny forwards (TJ Reid, Colin Fennelly and Adrian Mullen) in their attack, Ballyhale were always likely to rack up a sizeable score, which they duly did.

Reid top-scored on 0-6, but was also uncharacteristically wayward, shooting seven wides, four from placed balls and three from play.

It might have been costly on another day, but not this time.

It certainly won’t go down as one of the great Kilkenny finals, but it will always have a special significance for the Ballyhale squad, who were so determined to win it as a tribute to Eugene Aylward’s memory.

They were in the same position last October after another squad member, Eoin Doyle, also died in a road accident earlier in the year.

Captain Michael Fennelly remembered both players in an emotional speech after receiving the Tom Walsh Cup.

"To have one tragedy in a lifetime is tough on a club but to have two in 18 months has been devastating. We lost Eoin Doyle last year, a member of our team, in a tragic accident and unfortunately a few weeks ago we lost another team member, Eugene Aylward. Eugene was a fun-loving character, full of smiles," he said.

"If he was here today he’d be standing there, looking up smiling with a big happy face and for the next two or three days’ celebrations. That’s the kind of lad Eugene always was. A great, great character. As some people used to say, he was a big teddy bear," said Fennelly.

“Words, they have meaning, but actions speak louder and I hope our actions over the last couple of weeks have helped you (the Aylward family) on that journey and gave you some sort of comfort, no matter how small it is. This cup here is a dedication to Eugene’s name.”

Team manager, Henry Shefflin, echoed Fennelly’s words, saying the success was all about remembering their departed colleague.

"Life is cruel – there has been a sadness and a darkness around our community in Ballyhale," he said.

"The players deserve a bit of lightness in their lives now and we’ll let them enjoy themselves and we’ll see after that. These chaps have had a trying four weeks since Eugene’s passing – they handle themselves so well in every way."

They will be back in action next weekend when they begin the defence of their Leinster title against Westmeath champions, Clonkill. It will be their fourth game on successive weekends, a demanding schedule, especially in the difficult circumstances they have faced.

Scorers – Ballyhale: TJ Reid 0-6 (4f, 1 ’65), E Cody 1-2, B Cody 1-1, C Fennelly 0-3, E Reid, A Mullen, E Shefflin 0-2 each, P Mullen, R Corcoran J Cuddihy 0-1 each. James Stephens: E Guilfoyle 0-8 (8f), T O’Dwyer 1-1, N Brassil 0-3 (1f), C Browne, C Kenny, S Donohue 0-1 each.

Ballyhale – D Mason; D Corcoran, J Holden, D Mullen; E Shefflin, M Fennelly, R Reid; R Corcoran, P Mullen; A Mullen, TJ Reid, B Cody; E Cody, C Fennelly, E Reid. Subs: J Cuddihy for P Mullen (33), M Aylward for B Cody (55), C Phelan for D Corcoran (57), G Butler for R Corcoran (60), J Connolly for Mason (62).

James Stephens – G Costigan; L Murphy, T Keogh, J Tyrrell; M Mullins, E Larkin, D Hennessy; S Donohue, C Kenny; M Ruth, C Browne, L Scanlon; E Guilfoyle, N Brassil, T O’Dwyer. Subs: J McGrath for Larkin (45), D Walton for Hennessy (46), L Hickey for Keogh (55), M McWey for Murphy (58), J Byrne for Guilfoyle (59).

Ref – O Kenny (Tullogher-Rosbercon)

Online Editors