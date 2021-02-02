'To concede 27 points in a game is madness' – Offaly legend Pilkington says modern hurling is 'a bit boring'

One of the icons of hurling in the 1990s, Johnny Pilkington, says the prevailing modern tactical trends have rendered the game “a bit boring” in recent years.

Pilkington, who won All-Irelands with Offaly in 1994 and ’98 maintains that higher scoring games doesn’t equate to greater entertainment. Quite the contrary.

The swiftly decreasing number of contested possessions has, Pilkington feels, eroded one of the most attractive features of the sport.

“What you do have to realise is that all those scores are coming and there is no-one on (the shooting player),” Pilkington, the subject of this week’s Laochra Gael documentary on TG4 pointed out.

“To concede 27 points in a game is just madness. To concede 20 points in a game is madness really.

“But you are going to find it very hard to win a game with 20 points. Every team is nearly scoring 20 points.”

Whether the trend is temporary or lasting is open to interpretation.

But despite these rising tallies, there has been no increase in the volume of goals being scored.

Limerick, emphatic All-Ireland champions in 2020, won their second Liam MacCarthy Cup in three years without needing to hit the net in four of their five games, as did Galway in 2017.

Stressing that there “isn’t an awful lot wrong with the game,” the three-time All-Ireland club winner with Birr added: “I’d just like to see a little bit more marking.

“I’d like to see less of these lads with acres of space, 20 or 30 yards, and no-one on them, tapping the ball over the bar.”

Pilkington, one of hurling’s most compelling characters for his apparent unwillingness to attach too grave a level of importance to the sport, also feels the modern game is poorer for the suppression of players’ personalities.

The nineties are celebrated as an almost iconoclastic period in the history of hurling in which Clare, Wexford and the Faithful all made advances on the traditional order.

But the drama of the decade was undoubtedly enhanced by the charisma of some of the players and managers who created it.

“The people that were involved especially in the nineties with the likes of (Ger) Loughnane and all these lads and (Eamonn) Cregan, it was an era full of great characters.”

Pilkington admits that it’s “quite possible” Offaly would never have won the 1998 All-Ireland had he not been so willing to respond to ‘Babs’ Keating’s criticism of the team after that year’s Leinster final.

Keating, never inclined to sweeten his opinions, infamously declared after the match the players had run around “like sheep in a heap”.

The next day, Pilkington fired a rockets back at ‘Babs’ when interviewed by Liam Horan in the Irish Independent. By the Tuesday, ‘Babs’ was gone.

“I would have no doubt that those strong characters are in every dressing-room nowadays,” Pilkington says.

“But they’re just not coming across in the media really. Nowadays it just seems to be a little bit dull.”

The popular image of Pilkington during that time delved into the realm of caricature and partly misled.

During the mid-’90s he formed an effective midfield partnership with Dáithí Regan that helped topple Leinster’s perennial force, Kilkenny.

He was an All-Star in 1990 and unlucky not to win a second in 2000.

And as outlined by some of his team-mates of that time in Laochra Gael, Pilkington was far more serious about his sporting craft than he sometimes let on.

“The documentary itself again would look at probably the amount of hurling that I did do,” he admits.

“So maybe people would say, ‘He was maybe a bit better than we took him for,’ you know.

“If you take a look at the ’94 All-Ireland and you see Offaly running out onto the field, it seems as if the first lad comes out fast and the others just jog out one after another and Limerick are sprinting out into it.

“We had some kind of laid-back characters. But once it comes to training, once it comes to the matches, that was really all that was important.

“To play in the games we played in and to play as long as we did,” Pilkington adds, “you’re just not going to do that with the supposed social life that we had.”

