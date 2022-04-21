TJ Reid set for first start of season in Saturday’s Leinster SHC clash with Laois

TJ Reid is recalled for his first start of the season for Kilkenny while manager Brian Cody makes three other changes for their Leinster SHC second round fixture against Laois in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday.

Reid came off the bench against Westmeath in Mullingar last weekend and now keeps his place at full-forward at Martin Keoghan's expense while John Donnelly comes into the attack for Alan Murphy.

Two of Kilkenny's most progressive young players during the league, Cian Kenny and David Blanchfield, also make way as Conor Browne and James Maher replace them.

The changes broadly reflect the first four substitutions made in last weekend's game in Mullingar after early Westmeath pressure.

Kilkenny (SH v Laois): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, P Deegan, C Browne; J Maher, A Mullen W Walsh, P Walsh, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody. Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, D Corcoran, R Reid, D Blanchfield, C Kenny, A Murphy, M Keoghan, R Leahy, T Phelan, S Walsh.