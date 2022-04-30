| 7.9°C Dublin

TJ Reid must be stopped if Henry Shefflin wants to topple Brian Cody and the county he’s had so much success with

John Mullane

TJ Reid of Shamrocks after his side's defeat in the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final match between Ballygunner, Waterford, and Shamrocks, Kilkenny, at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Galway manager Henry Shefflin will have nothing else on his mind but aiming to get a win over his former county Kilkenny in the Leinster Hurling Championship. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

If Henry Shefflin is to get one over on his native county, he has to find a way to stop the man who, in his wake, has done equally magical things in the black and amber.

TJ Reid will turn 35 in November, and while his legs might not be operating at the same level of yesteryear, his hurling brain, his wrists, and his hands, are still a danger to any team.

