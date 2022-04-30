TJ Reid must be stopped if Henry Shefflin wants to topple Brian Cody and the county he’s had so much success with

If Henry Shefflin is to get one over on his native county, he has to find a way to stop the man who, in his wake, has done equally magical things in the black and amber.

TJ Reid will turn 35 in November, and while his legs might not be operating at the same level of yesteryear, his hurling brain, his wrists, and his hands, are still a danger to any team.

When I think of Reid and Shefflin, I think of Ronaldo and Messi.

Reid is like Ronaldo – in that he’s every bit as good, if not better, but probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Look what he’s done with Kilkenny and Ballyhale over the last five or six years: his stats are off the charts. Both of those teams’ peak years were behind them in that period, but Reid’s brilliance kept them competing and winning.

The loss of the All-Ireland Club Final will have hurt him. It would have put Reid on 13 All-Ireland medals between club and county – a record Shefflin holds. But, like all greats, he’ll want the next medal – and a win in Leinster would be the perfect tonic to set him up for a crack at the big one.

This is the swansong of his career, and with the greatest manager of all time on the side line and Reid on the pitch, anything is still possible for Kilkenny. Something is brewing in their ranks, and they’re justifiably seen as outside contenders for Limerick’s crown.

For Reid and Cody, it’ll be strange to see Shefflin in the maroon and white, plotting their downfall. For Shefflin, success tomorrow is about getting his defensive match-ups right. He knows TJ inside out, but Shefflin won’t have many weaknesses to expose with the player he deploys on him. Going off the All-Ireland club semi-final, he may give the role to Fintan Burke, who’s able to adapt to play anywhere across the back line.

But it’s not just about shutting down TJ at all costs. It can’t be.

Reid’s role for large parts of the game may be about creating space for others to make hay. We’ve seen that at club level. Teams have been punished because they’re so focused on TJ, following him out the field. Henry will be well aware of that.

Kilkenny coped without TJ in the league and they have a lovely balance to their forward line, which is liberating for TJ. It takes the pressure off, allowing him to play with freedom. Henry knows this Kilkenny attack so well, and he’ll pinpoint players to try to neutralise it.

Jack Grealish and Darren Morrissey are two good lads in the corners and one will probably pick up Billy Ryan, with the other on Eoin Cody. I’m sure Gearoid McInerney will pick up Walter Walsh, while Pádraic Mannion may go on Padraig Walsh.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin will have nothing else on his mind but aiming to get a win over his former county Kilkenny in the Leinster Hurling Championship. Photo: Sportsfile

Cody is rebuilding a squad with speed and tough defenders at the back, and moving Adrian Mullen to midfield was a good idea, reinvigorating him alongside James Maher. The returning Conor Browne is also a massive boost – another player who’s versatile from two to nine.

Overall, the loss of Conor Whelan and the noises coming out of Kilkenny – that this is one game Cody does not want to lose – swings my vote to the Cats.

Elsewhere, Rebel supporters will be asking if the real Cork can please turn up tomorrow and, more importantly, stand up to the physical challenge Clare present.

The big question: will Cork stick or twist? Will they play with the same style? I think we’ll see a few positional changes to make them watertight at the back. What a lot of Cork supporters are crying out for is more direct hurling and we should see less of that tippy-tappy style, building up and taking forever to get the ball into the forward line.

If there’s anything in this group, they’ll fight on their backsides to get a result. You don’t get to an All-Ireland finals by fluke, and there’s plenty of good hurlers in their ranks to get the job done.

Clare were extremely impressive against Tipp. There wasn’t any word about them before that but now everyone is building them up, and there’s not a word about Cork. Brian Lohan will be wary. That’s dangerous territory.

At the start of the week I was leaning towards Clare, but now I’m swayed by Cork. The break came at the right time, and they’ll have been encouraged by how Limerick performed last weekend.

It’ll give them the mental strength to believe Limerick could be out on their own, and that there’s not much between Clare, Cork and Waterford.

The decision about who picks up Tony Kelly could be key. His movement in opening up space for teammates was crucial last week, but Cork and Ger Millerick are well schooled in dealing with this dilemma through Limerick and Cian Lynch.

If they can curtail Kelly, close off the space and get numbers three and six right, then I’m giving them the nod to breathe new life into Cork hurling.