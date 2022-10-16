TJ Reid leads 14-man Ballyhale Shamrocks to historic Kilkenny five-in-a-row

Ballyhale Shamrocks became the first side to claim a Kilkenny SHC five-in-a-row as they never left third gear when disposing of James Stephens in Nowlan Park this afternoon.

They shipped a goal in the 21st minute when Tadhg O'Dwyer hit the net, but they responded in style while the second-half dismissal of Paddy Mullen didn't hurt their charges with Joey Cuddihy's 53rd minute goal putting the seal on a polished display.

It was tit for tat in the early stages as the sides shared the first eight points of the game with James Stephens giving as good as they got but a goal was needed to spark life into their charge if they were to cause a huge upset.

That came in the 21st minute when Eoin Guilfoyle finished neatly past Dean Mason to see them into a 1-4 to 0-4 lead, but it didn't have the desired effect as instead it seemed to stir Ballyhale and they hit the next seven points.

TJ Reid was running amok and he fired over three points while younger Richie also sent over a point and two-time Young Hurler of the Year Eoin Cody also burst into it as they deservedly held a three-point advantage at the break, 0-11 to 1-5.

Andy Parsons got an important point for the Village to open the new half and it looked like the complexion of the game might change further when Mullen was shown a straight red card for a wild pull in the 35th minute.

Shamrocks responded in typical fashion, though, with the next two points via a TJ Reid free and a second point from Cuddihy before Conor Browne and Niall Brassil sent over badly-needed scores for the underdogs.

Ballyhale would kick on again, however, with Darragh Corcoran inspirational from half-back while Cuddihy put the icing on the cake with a brilliant team goal to put them 1-17 to 1-9 ahead.

Read More

It wasn't to be for the Village as Ballyhale maintained their stranglehold on the Tom Walsh Cup with Browne's late rasper little consolation as the favourites set their sights on Leinster and All-Ireland honours once again.

SCORERS

Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid 0-6 (3f, 0-1 '65), E Cody 0-3, C Fennelly 0-3, J Cuddihy 1-2, R Corcoran 0-1, R Reid 0-1, A Mullen 0-1, E Shefflin 0-1, D Corcoran 0-2, N Shortall 0-

James Stephens: E Guilfoyle 1-0, T O'Dwyer 0-2, N Brassil 0-5 (2f), W Spencer 0-1, A Parsons 0-1, C Browne 1-1, C Kenny 0-1

TEAMS

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS – D Mason; B Butler, J Holden, D Mullen; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, P Mullen; A Mullen, TJ Reid, E Kenneally; C Fennelly, E Cody, J Cuddihy.

Subs: N Shortall for Kenneally (47), K Corcoran for Cuddihy (62)

JAMES STEPHENS – G Costigan; L Murphy, D Cody, S Donoghue; N Delaney, C Kenny, N Mullins; W Spencer, C Browne; A Parsons, N Brassil, M Ruth; T O'Dwyer, E Guilfoyle, L Scanlon.

Subs: R Whelan for Ruth (49), D Hennessy for Parsons (55), E Butler for Scanlon (58)

REF – C Everard (Graigue-Ballycallan)