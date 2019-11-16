TJ Reid hits stunning 2-14 as Ballyhale Shamrocks power into Leinster final

Not for the first time, TJ Reid made a hurling pitch his personal playground, giving a scoring exhibition as Ballyhale Shamrocks made light work of St Martin's in the Leinster club semi finals at Nowlan Park.

The All-Ireland champions justified their strong favouritism, making a blistering start with a goal from Brian Cody after only 17 seconds.

Reid scored 2-14, more than the opposition's combined total, a bounty that included a lineball, a penalty and a second half goal from play. He also missed a first half penalty, uncharacteristically blazing a second attempt wide only two minutes after striking the first emphatically past Luke White in the 26th minute.

St Martin's went into the match without their first and second choice centre backs. Willie Devereux, the county hurler, had an operation on Monday last after injuring a shoulder in the county final, while Paudie Kelly has been sidelined earlier in the year.

They put Aaron Maddock on Reid, who started centre forward, and brought in Michael Codd, son of the manager Tomas, but were unable to make a serious match of it. Jack O'Connor tried hard and scored two first half points, while Joe Coleman's striking from dead balls was sweet enough to yield a 0-9 return. But Rory O'Connor, their prize attacker, who was suspended for the county final, never made an impression and didn't score until two minutes before the end.

In one telling sequence of play in the opening half, O'Connor was making dangerous ground on the Shamrocks' goal when Michael Fennelly made a brilliant flick and turned over possession. From there the ball went down the other end where Maddock fouled Reid and he landed the free to put Shamrocks 1-7 to 0-3 clear in the 13th minute.

Martin's, who have won the last five Wexford under-21, and two of the last senior, titles, have only won once in Leinster club competition since claiming first senior county title in 1999. They needed a good start but instead Shamrocks were 1-3 to 0-0 in front inside six minutes. From the throw-in they went on the offensive and Evan Shefflin made ground from wing back before setting up Cody for a cracking finish.

The match had added interest with the involvement of Charlie Carter as a forwards coach with St Martin's, but this wasn't a happy return to his old stomping ground, on a cold but perfectly dry day with good ground conditions. Shamrocks, despite winning the All-Ireland a record seven times, have never retained it. Follow-ups have been a problem: only once have they managed to retain eve the county title in the season after winning an All-Ireland. They will enter the Leinster final as overwhelming favourites.

Last year they put six goals past the Wexford champions, Naomh Eanna, and they could have had six easily here. Such is their luxury of options that Young Hurler of the Year, Adrian Mullen, had a subdued match before leaving the field injured after a late tackle on him that went unchecked. Richie Reid gave a classy performance, before his departure on a six-month tour of duty with the Army. Joey Holden was a redoubtable presence at the back.

Jack Firman got the opposition's first score, a good point under pressure, in the sixth minute but they were virtually out of reach by half time when trailing 0-7 to 2-12, Colin Fennelly fouled for both penalty awards.

Fennelly set up the third goal for Eoin Reid in the 43rd minute and a minute later Fennelly himself goaled after catching a high catch. Reid had his second three minutes after and Michael Codd's goal in injury time reduced the pain only a little for the Wexford men.

Scorers: Shamrocks - TJ Reid 2-14 (0-11 fs, 1-0 pen, 0-1 lb); E Reid, C Fennelly, B Cody 1-0; E Cody, R Reid 0-2, A Mullen 0-1. St Martin's - J Coleman 0-9 (0-8 fs, 0-1 65); M Codd 1-0; Jack O'Connor, H O'Connor 0-2, J Firman, D Codd, R O'Connor 0-1.

Ballybale Shamrocks: D Mason; D Corcoran, J Holden, D Mullen; E Shefflin, M Fennelly, R Reid; R Corcoran, C Phelan; A Mullen, TJ Reid, B Cody; E Reid, C Fennelly, E Cody.

Subs: J Cuddihy for A Mullen (inj 36 mins); C Walsh for Corcoran (46); G Butler for R Reid (49); E Kennelly for E Reid (50); M Aylward for E Cody (53).

St Martins: L White; C Firman, Joe O'Connor, E O'Leary; D Waters, A Maddock, P O'Connor; M Codd, H O'Connor; J Firman, Jack O'Connor, J O'Connor; C Lyng, R O'Connor, M Coleman.

Subs: D Codd for M Coleman (35 mins); M Maloney for J Firman (46); J Devereux for P O'Connor (57).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).

Attendance: 1,801.

