TJ Reid backs Henry Shefflin for swift return to management

19 January 2020; Ballyhale Shamrocks manager Henry Shefflin during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borris-Ileigh at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

TJ Reid expects Henry Shefflin to return to management sooner rather than later, insisting he 'doesn't like staying idle.'

The Cats legend led Reid and Ballyhale Shamrocks to back-to-back All-Ireland titles in what was his first managerial role since retiring from playing, before stepping down earlier this year.

However, Reid believes Shefflin will have no shortage of offers to return to the action.

"Henry, I’m sure he has got plenty of phonecalls over the last couple of months to take over teams," Reid said.

"I’m sure he has things in his head about where he wants to go. But being honest, I think he just wanted to take a year out, recharge the batteries, spend some time at home, then take on a different opportunity be it Kilkenny or Waterford or Tipperary. I know Henry, for a fact, that he doesn’t like staying idle.

"He’s very much on the go. Very driven. Has targets, has goals to hit. I’m sure, in the next year or two, you probably will see Henry manage or be involved in some team."

Shefflin has always distanced himself from any talk of replacing Brian Cody as Kilkenny boss but Reid insists that he has the tools to take the step up to county level should he choose to do so.

"He has the whole package for it. I don’t know, Henry has to decide that himself. He has everything a manager needs. If he does go on to manage a team, you just wish Henry the best of luck. Anything that Henry gets involved in, he’ll do it 110pc. So I’ve no fear of that," he said at the launch of the AIB new video series that tells the tale of the GAA’s 'toughest summer'.

