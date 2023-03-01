TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen and Richie Hogan on the comeback trail for Kilkenny

Derek Lyng has issued a positive bulletin on TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen and Richie Hogan with the Kilkenny trio possibly set to see some action before the end of the League.

They have not appeared in black and amber since last year's All-Ireland SHC final loss to Limerick with Reid and Mullen nursing knocks from club duties with Ballyhale Shamrocks while Hogan would have featured by now were it not for a hamstring injury.

The 2014 Hurler of the Year could appear for the Cats in the latter stages of the League alongside Mullen but six-time All-star Reid is unlikely to feature in competitive action until the Leinster SHC.

“Richie (Hogan) would have been back a couple of weeks ago. Unfortunately, he had a bit of a strained hamstring and that ruled him out for a few weeks. He’s after putting in a huge effort," Lyng told KCLR.

“TJ is the same. Really, it’s the latter stages of the League, going with the medical team on that. I’m happy to do that as well. Looking at TJ we’ll be lucky to have him before the end of the League.

“Adrian is probably the end of the League as well. He’s training really hard, he still has a bit to go before he’s back to playing and hoping in the next two or three weeks he can really kick on.

"He might be in a position – possibly – for the last League match. That’s best case. Players coming back like that, they’re only going to strengthen the panel and that’s what we want.”

Lyng, who stepped into the shoes of 11-time All-Ireland SHC-winning manager Brian Cody this season, hailed the competition in his squad as they prepare for their round four tie against Leinster rivals Dublin in Nowlan Park on Sunday week.

“We have a serious battle for 26 now for the next few weeks, and that’s what we want. It’s going to be hard on lads and we’ll look for really good training sessions now and hopefully get stronger from it."