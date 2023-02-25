Tipperary’s net gains in Allianz NHL Division 1B victory over Dublin at Croke Park

James Madden of Dublin in action against Alan Tynan, left, and Dan McCormack of Tipperary during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B match at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Scores by the truckload don’t always guarantee a top-rank hurling match and this was one of those offerings, the kind of shooting exhibition that can't camouflage a glaring absence of intensity.

A small crowd in a cavernous stadium added to a subdued ambience even if Donal Burke did his utmost to make it memorable.

The left-hander scored 15 points, eight from play, before leaving the field for the last ten minutes after appearing to pull a muscle when converting a 65.

But Tipp won the match with a better nose for scoring goals, striking both in the second half, the first from sub Conor Bowe nine minutes after the interval opening up a lead, of five points, that Dublin were unable to claw back.

They fought on with limited attacking options outside of Burke’s long distancing point-scoring although Alex Considine hit three fine scores.

But the match was decided, essentially, when Considine was beaten to the ball by Bryan O’Mara and his long delivery, in classic route one style, landed behind Eoghan O’Donnell; when Sean Brennan hesitated on his line, in nipped Jason Forde with an opportunist goal, poking it home with 52 minutes played.

At that stage Dublin had moved to within a goal of Tipp but their prospects dipped from there, all the more when Burke went off injured.

Considine had to go off as well, possible suffering after recent injury, and with Danny Sutcliffe, Fergal Whiteley and Cian Boland struggling to make an impact, Dublin were unable to make any serious headway and suffered their first league defeat.

Tipperary arrived in Croke Park after making an impressive statement in Nowlan Park a fortnight ago, ending a long winless streak at the venue.

Dublin’s colours mightn’t stoke the same ancestral objections but consistency is an imperative if they are to resume as a serious MacCarthy Cup challenger this year under the guidance of Liam Cahill.

They made seven changes from the side that defeated Kilkenny and led 0-14 to 0-13 at the end of a first half that never really threatened to move out of third gear.

On one occasion Dublin almost got in for a goal but Cillian Costello got hooked by O’Mara who had an entertaining tussle with Considine.

The Dublin full forward was usually first to the ball but he found that the next part was less straightforward, three times finding his shot blocked by O’Mara.

He responded with two wonderful, if unlikely, points; one a one-handed improvisation under tremendous pressure, the other an extremely bold effort from the sideline.

Forde, outstanding against Kilkenny, finished top scorer before being taken off in the final ten minutes, with 1-10, and also contributing with some clever assists.

Mark Kehoe hit three tidy points and Tipp were also more economical, their nine wides in total matching the amount Dublin hit in the first half alone.

Scorers – Tipperary: J Forde 1-10 (8 fs); G O’Connor 0-4 (2 fs); C Bowe 1-0; M Kehoe 0-3; S Kennedy, A Tynan 0-2 each; B McGrath, J Morris 0-1 each. Dublin: D Burke 0-15 (6 fs, 1 65); A Considine 0-3; C Burke, D Gray, J Flanagan (f), P Crummey, C O’Leary, S Currie 0-1 each.

Tipperary: B Hogan 7; C McCarthy 7, B O’Mara 7, J Ryan 6; M Breen 6, R Maher 7, B McGrath 7; C Stakelum 6, D McCormack 7; A Tynan 7, G O’Connor 7, S Kennedy 7; J Forde 8, J Morris 7, M Kehoe 8. Subs: N McGrath 7 for B McGrath (inj 34); C Bowe 7 for Stakelum (ht); S Callanan 7 for Kennedy (55); P Maher for Forde (62); C O’Dwyer for O’Connor (68).

Dublin: S Brennan 7; J Bellew 7, E O’Donnell 7, P Doyle 7; J Madden 7, C Burke 7, D Gray 7; C Donohoe 7, C O’Leary 7; D Burke 9, D Sutcliffe 6, C Costello 7; F Whiteley 6, A Considine 8, C Boland 6. Subs: J Flanagan 7 for Costello (52); P Crummey 7 for Considine (inj 55); D Leavy 7 for Sutcliffe (61); D Keogh for Whiteley (62); S Currie for Burke (inj 63);

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow).