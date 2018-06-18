Tipperary's Brendan Maher to have surgery next month on cruciate injury

The 29-year-old is having surgery on the ACL in his right knee next month and isn't expected to return until early 2019.

It is a massive blow to his club Borris-Ileagh.

Tipp crashed out of the Munster championship this year by only picking up two points in the round robin series (draws against Cork and Waterford) and will need Maher fully fit if they are to bounce back next year.