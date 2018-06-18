Sport Hurling

Monday 18 June 2018

Tipperary's Brendan Maher to have surgery next month on cruciate injury

Brendan Maher of Tipperary is substituted due to an injury during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Tipperary and Clare at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tipperary midfielder Brendan Maher is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after Tipperary GAA confirmed that he suffered a cruciate injury in the recent defeat to Clare in the Munster Championship.

The 29-year-old is having surgery on the ACL in his right knee next month and isn't expected to return until early 2019.

It is a massive blow to his club Borris-Ileagh.

Tipp crashed out of the Munster championship this year by only picking up two points in the round robin series (draws against Cork and Waterford) and will need Maher fully fit if they are to bounce back next year.

