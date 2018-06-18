Tipperary's Brendan Maher to have surgery next month on cruciate injury
Tipperary midfielder Brendan Maher is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after Tipperary GAA confirmed that he suffered a cruciate injury in the recent defeat to Clare in the Munster Championship.
The 29-year-old is having surgery on the ACL in his right knee next month and isn't expected to return until early 2019.
It is a massive blow to his club Borris-Ileagh.
Tipp crashed out of the Munster championship this year by only picking up two points in the round robin series (draws against Cork and Waterford) and will need Maher fully fit if they are to bounce back next year.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Derek McGrath may yet stay after the 'carnage' of Waterford's lost year
- Brendan Cummins: No one is safe as Michael Ryan must change ways or fall behind
- People calling for the head of Michael Ryan is just attention-seeking nonsense