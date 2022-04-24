Tipperary vs Clare: Return of O’Donnell and Duggan set to raise Banner

When they bowed out of the championship in an All-Ireland semi-final replay to Galway in Thurles in 2018, Clare were left with the consolation of two memorable goals scored by Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan. Both were breath-taking. O’Donnell engineered the first with brilliant improvisation and weaving movement, creating something almost out of nothing. Duggan followed that with an emphatic finish while under pressure.

In the drawn game came Duggan’s extraordinary point, a miracle of decision-making and deft handling under what looked impossible odds. He managed to retain possession without over-carrying and struck right-sided straight off the hurley, his towering frame making the performance all the more staggering. At the end of the season, he was the championship’s top scorer and an All-Star. Today in Thurles, he will be back, having missed the last two championships, alongside O’Donnell, who missed the last one.

It has given an added spur to Clare’s preparations even though both men have had limited game time. O’Donnell only returned to training in the last six weeks and played in a recent challenge match with Galway, and very well by all accounts. In training, they were amazed at how sharp his touch was from the get-go. Duggan has been part of the recent league campaign but made just three substitute appearances.

For Clare, it is a relief to see them hurling again. O’Donnell has admitted he was contemplating the possibility of retirement after suffering a serious concussion during county training last June. He returned after getting the all-clear ahead of Éire Óg’s championship in August but suffered another knock in that run and a return of earlier symptoms. While he still played the quarter-final and semi-final that followed, he elected not to team up with the club football team that went on to win a first senior championship in 15 years.

He needed time away and has returned in impressive physical shape. His last championship appearance for Clare was against Waterford in the All-Ireland quarter-final in November 2020 and his last competitive match came in the league the following June.

Duggan hasn’t played championship for his county since Clare defeated Cork in the final round-robin game in Munster in June 2019. After playing for his club that autumn, he left for Australia, intending to stay a year. A few months later, Covid forced a re-evaluation of everything, but he returned home last year ahead of the club championship.

In mid-August, O’Donnell made his return to hurling, coming on in a loss to Newmarket in Sixmilebridge.

“We had five injuries, we were preparing for the whole year, and like we knew Shane had the concussion,” says team selector and former county hurler Barry Nugent.

“Obviously, it was a tough issue. It is not like a broken finger. It doesn’t just heal and he was going through an awful lot with it. What we did from a management point of view was that we left it up to him.

“Up to the morning of the match, we didn’t know and he came to us then and he said he was willing to play 30 minutes. In fairness to him, I know he was going through a very tough period at that time.”

The day after O’Donnell came on against Newmarket, Duggan made his return to hurling, scoring 0-12 in a first-round draw in Sixmilebridge against Feakle. In the next round, two weeks later, they faced each other in Cusack Park. Two weeks after that, O’Donnell went off after suffering a knock on the head against Feakle, creating fresh concerns about his welfare. But he was ready to play again in the quarter-final four weeks down the road.

“He wasn’t training, he was doing his own stuff on the pitch and he didn’t play any conditioned games,” says Nugent. “He was just doing ball work. We left it totally up to Shane when he wanted to come back. We were delighted to have him, but his safety was paramount.”

Despite his time out of county hurling, O’Donnell is said to have been showing few signs of rust. “His touch the first night he came back, I couldn’t believe it. He didn’t drop a ball,” says one witness at county training. “He is in the best shape of his life. He is happy, laughing and joking.”

Duggan had taken over as Clare’s main free-taker before he left the country, the promise they showed in 2018 ebbing a year later when they failed to get out of the round-robin. He was impeccable in bringing Clooney-Quin to a county final replay in 2017, which they lost to Sixmilebridge. His glowing form for the county a year later saw him on the crest of a wave.

He won three under 21 All-Irelands with Clare from 2012-14 but took time to make his mark as a senior county hurler.

Clare's Peter Duggan. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“There is no easy answer to that,” says a former Clare playing colleague. “It was not like he came out of nowhere. Part of it was there was a perception he was a bit slow. But as he got into his 20s, he got a lot stronger and that wasn’t an issue anymore.”

Ger O’Halloran managed Clooney-Quin in 2015 and ’16 and took a sanguine view of Duggan’s decision to leave in 2019. “He had already dedicated seven or eight years to inter-county hurling and that’s a huge commitment right now. He had come through the under 21 system, that successful regime that was there. So he has a lot of mileage up. And I suppose he wanted to do a bit of living. He was young enough to travel and without those commitments that often stop lads from travelling.

“So while it was a major disappointment in a GAA sense, we are around long enough to understand that young lads have lives outside of the inter-county scene. The important thing is that Peter is back. He seems to have come back with an appetite. He has applied himself. He has sorted out a niggling injury or two.”

It is fanciful to expect a repeat of the Duggan that took the championship by storm four years ago. O’Halloran appreciates the challenge is steep. “But he is physically strong, six foot four or five, he has the hurling brain, we’ve seen that. He has moved away from it for a while, but I’ve every faith in Peter. I’ve every faith in him.”

O’Donnell, who scored 3-3 in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay, doesn’t seem to follow any conventional lines. Nugent recalls a conversation with him on the way to a match.

“Shane was telling me about an experiment he was doing that week between two mice and one of the mice was depressed. That is the level you’re dealing with. He loves playing hurling, he’s brilliant at it, but he is not your stereotypical GAA player who might go to every match.

“With Shane, he was always different, even his hurling style, he had this directness that nobody else had. He was always asking the question of the defender. Like, I know at home a lot of people in the club would have made a lot of money out of Shane when he played underage hurling because they always backed him for first goal-scorer because that’s what he did.

“He went over to Harvard for six months. He was still able to come back in top shape. He is a phenomenal athlete. When he went back training with Clare, he didn’t miss a beat.”

All eyes on Thurles, then, where O’Donnell and Duggan are set to make their much-awaited reappearances.