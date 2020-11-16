Tipperary to face Galway as All-Ireland SHC quarter-final draw made

Ronan Maher of Tipperary in action against Shane Kingston of Cork during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Qualifier Round 2 match between Cork and Tipperary at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

All-Ireland champions Tipperary will face Galway on Saturday after the draw for the All-Ireland quarter-final was made this morning.

Brian Lohan’s Clare face Waterford in the other quarter-final after they came through their clash with Wexford over the weekend.

Details of the fixtures, which will be played at neutral venues, will be confirmed later today in what is an historic weekend for the GAA, as it marks 100 years since Bloody Sunday.

A draw for the semi-finals will be required if Clare and Tipperary prevail this weekend, as both counties have already faced Limerick in this year’s championship.

There are three provincial football finals in Ulster, Munster and Leinster down for decision this weekend with just seven teams still in the race for Sam Maguire while Liam MacCarthy hurling is down to six teams.

Online Editors