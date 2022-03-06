Séamus Callanan is in a race against time to be fit for the start of the Munster SHC next month after the Tipperary star suffered a hand injury in recent days.

The 2019 Hurler of the Year had been coming back to full fitness for Colm Bonnar's side before breaking a finger in training last Friday night and he faces between four and six weeks on the sidelines.

With Tipp facing Waterford in their opening Munster SHC round-robin clash on April 17, the 33-year-old is unlikely to be match-fit for that encounter with Premier boss Bonnar ruing his loss after their 10-point League defeat to the Déise today.

"He broke a finger there Friday night so he will be out four or five weeks. He has done so much to get back after his back injury - he did a lot of prehab and it took him maybe eight weeks to get right - but unfortunately for him, he won't be able to hurl for another six weeks at least," Bonnar said of the Drom-Inch attacker.

"So that will be cutting it tight anyway. Seamie will be there though, he's a good leader for us, he's been around the block and he will be inside leading from the front.

"Maybe later on in the championship, we'll get him but he'll meet the surgeon on Monday or Tuesday to see how long it's going to take."