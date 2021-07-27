Tipperary star Ronan Maher relishing 'another crack' at All-Ireland champions Limerick

Ronan Maher is hoping to face Limerick again in the All-Ireland championship. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

RONAN Maher insists Tipperary are already "looking to get another crack" at Limerick following their recent Munster final defeat, denying the manner of their loss had left the Premier County with any psychological scars.

“I don’t think it does," insisted Maher. "We all know how well we played in the first half of that game."

Tipp were exceptional in the opening period of their latest tussle with Limerick, working a 10-point lead at the break, but they were overpowered thereafter and outscored by 2-17 to 1-05 in the second half.

“Including last year, they have been fairly dominant over us and they have been setting the standard. Everybody knows that Limerick are the team to beat at the minute," Maher pointed out

“The sooner you regroup with your team-mates after a game like that the better. It’s good to discuss.

“They got the win over us but the Munster final two years ago was the toughest one, where they annihilated us in Limerick."

Asked to diagnose Tipperary's biggest failing, Maher insisted they simply "didn't show up" in the second half.

"I feel like we didn't show up in the second half of the game." he said. "But I suppose in the few days after the match, we regrouped as a team.

"By the time the game ended on Sunday to Tuesday, it felt like a long time. I couldn't wait to get back in. But I suppose we had time to process the game and we felt that we didn't turn up for the second half at all.

"Obviously that was very tough after putting in a big shift in the first half. We were really happy with our performance in the first half. It's about trying to get that for 70 minutes now."

Tipperary face Liam Cahill's Waterford on Saturday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a spot in the All-Ireland semi-final, knowing they can only meet Limerick again if both teams were to win their way to the final on August 22nd.



“We’ll be looking to get a crack at them again," Maher admitted, "but we have to focus now on Waterford on Saturday and take it game by game, because this championship is ruthless and we can’t afford to slip up like that again.”