Tipperary set up Munster SHC final date with Limerick as Clare fans turn ire on referee

Jason Forde of Tipperary in action against Clare players, from left, Paul Flanagan, Conor Cleary, Diarmuid Ryan and John Conlon during the Munster SHC semi-final at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

An angry Clare crowd jeered referee, James Owens, at the end of this often pulsating game, Tipperary booking a Munster final place against Limerick despite a late scoring burst from the Banner.

Owens’ 38th minute decision to sin-bin Aidan McCarthy and award Tipp a penalty had a huge impact on the outcome and was followed just seven minutes later by a Seamus Callanan goal, his mishit shot confusing Clare ‘keeper, Eibhear Quillgan to find the Ennis Road net.

Thereafter, Clare were chasing the game and despite scoring the last five points of the game, they never looked like reining the Tipp men in.

Once the most electric and volatile of modern hurling’s rivalries, Tipp-Clare has become a more prosaic, uneventful story in recent times.

But this game had a beautiful flow to it from the start, scoreboard digits rolling from the off, Tipp leading 0-4 to 0-3 with less than five minutes on the clock.

Unlike against Waterford, Clare opted for a three-man full-forward line, Tony Kelly being tracked by Cathal Barrett, Aron Shanagher by Barry Heffernan and Ian Galvin by Padraic Maher.

And, remarkably, it was the latter of those match-ups that had Tipp in early trouble.

In fact, just eight minutes in, Galvin had 1-2 on the board, his goal coming after six when a John Conlon delivery went through Shanagher’s hand, allowing the Clonlara man in behind the cover to flick past Barry Hogan.

From there, Clare torqued away into a 1-7 to 0-4 lead before Tipp slowly settled into the game, two Jason Forde points (one from a sublime line ‘cut’) prefacing a 15th minute Michael Breen, a long delivery breaking to the big Ballina man off Forde.

Breen had the presence of mind to ‘dribble’ the sliotar along the ground to his left side before pulling past a helpless Eibhear Quilligan.

Soon a Jake Morris point drew Tipp level and, from there to the break, they began to assert themselves more convincingly, Maher getting on top of Galvin.

Morris had a great chance of a second Tipp goal in the 24th minute after great work from Pádraic Maher and Callanan but Quilligan saved brilliantly and the Clare net-minder produced an even more spectacular save in the 33rd minute, this time from Callanan when the Tipp man looked certain to add to his spectacular collection of championship goals.

From the resultant ‘65’, Forde put Tipp 1-13 to 1-11 ahead, but the half then ended with an explosion of Clare noise from the Mackey Stand, Kelly blazing home a spectacular goal at the Ennis Road end after being fed by David Reidy, the ball having gone to ground when Heffernan got in a brilliant block on Shanagher.

And so Clare got to the interval a point ahead and the game on a clear knife-edge.

Ominously for Tipp, the second-half started with a Barrett booking for a foul on Kelly which was duly converted. But thereafter, the Banner suffered two sucker-punches that made you believe the fates were maybe against them first.

First Owens bizarrely sin-binned McCarthy for a foul on Jake Morris despite no clear goal-scoring opportunity having presented itself. Forde duly buried the resultant 38th minute penalty and Tipp had another goal in freakish circumstances just seven minutes when that mis-hit Callanan effort caught Qulligan off guard.

With ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer scoring freely at half-forward, Tipp eased away into a commanding 3-23 to 2-17 lead before seeming to take their foot off the gas, Clare getting the last five scores of the game.

Scorers - Tipperary: J Forde 1-8 (1-0 pen, 0-3 frees, 0-1 line cut, 0-1 65), M Breen and S Callanan 1-1 each, J O'Dwyer 0-4, J Morris 0-3, D McCormack and A Flynn 0-2 each, R Maher and W Connors 0-1 each. Clare: T Kelly 1-9 (0-8 frees), I Galvin 1-3, R Taylor and C Malone 0-2 each, A Shanagher, C Galvin, D Reid, A McCarthy, J Conlon and R Hayes 0-1 each.

Tipperary: Barry Hogan, C Barrett, Padraic Maher, B Heffernan, B Maher, S Kennedy, R Maher, N McGrath, M Breen, J Forde, J McGrath, D McCormack, J O’Dwyer, S Callanan, J Morris. Subs W Connors for J McGrath (half-time), A Flynn for N McGrath (48 mins), D Quirke for O’Dwyer (65 mins).

Clare: E Quilligan, P Flanagan, C Cleary, R Hayes, D Ryan, J Conlon, P Fitzpatrick, C Galvin, C Malone, A McCarthy, D Reidy, R Taylor, A Shanagher, T Kelly, I Galvin. Subs – D McInerney for Fitzpatrick (54 mins), D Fitzgerald for R Taylor (60 mins), M Rodgers for I Galvin (60 mins).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).