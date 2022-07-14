Colm Bonnar has been 'relieved' of his duties as Tipp boss

COLM BONNAR’S ill-starred tenure as Tipperary senior hurling manager has been terminated after just one season.

Bonnar’s future had been cast into doubt in recent days, coming in the wake of their pointless Munster SHC round-robin campaign and following reports that coach Tommy Dunne and selector Paul Curran had departed his management team.

Now his exit has been confirmed in an early morning statement from the Tipperary county board.

“The management committee of Tipperary GAA met last night to discuss the 2022 senior hurling season,” the statement began. “Following a very comprehensive review, the management committee have made the decision to relieve Colm Bonnar from his duties as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

“Tipperary GAA wish to thank Colm for his contribution during his time as senior hurling manager and wish him well in to the future.

“Tipperary GAA will be making no further comment in relation to this decision.”

Bonnar was originally appointed on a three-year term last September, filling the giant boots of Liam Sheedy, but he has lasted just ten months in one of hurling’s most highly pressurised hotseats.

A two-time All-Ireland winner during his own Tipp playing career, Bonnar inherited a team in transition and wasn’t helped by the loss of several pivotal veterans.

Brendan Maher had already retired before his appointment; his namesake Padraic Maher was forced into premature retirement by injury early this year; ill-timed injury also scuppered the championship involvement of former Hurler of the Year Seamus Callanan; while John McGrath’s season was ended by an Achilles injury suffered during Tipp’s second provincial outing, against Clare.

But a necklace of four straight defeats – to Waterford, Clare, Limerick and finally Cork – put the former Wexford and Carlow boss firmly on the back foot, as well as consigning his native county to the ‘wooden spoon’ of fifth place in the Munster table.

There were flickers of promise against Waterford and Limerick especially, but their timid collapse after a flying start against Cork brought a dismal end to the Premier’s summer and doubtless prompted Tipp GAA chiefs to consider their options.