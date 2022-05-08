Tipperary need defiance

Len Gaynor was still hurling when Tipperary torpedoed Cork in the 1973 Munster semi-final in the Gaelic Grounds, completely unaware like all others of blue and gold persuasion that this would be their last championship win for 10 years. The county was about to enter a bleak period that tested patience and resolve and when they came out of that tunnel, Gaynor had moved into management.

In 1983, they faced Clare in the Gaelic Grounds as outsiders but came away with an invaluable three-point win. Gaynor featured on a five-man management team that also included Cappawhite’s John Kelly, who was full-back in ’73 and when they won the All-Ireland two years before. When Frank Murphy sounded the final whistle there were rapturous scenes in the Tipperary crowd and on the sideline.

‘The pride of Tipperary has been restored at last!’ beamed The Nenagh Guardian, hailing Tipperary’s 2-11 to 1-11 win that ended a hollow decade without a single victory.

“The scenes at Murphy’s whistle were remarkable for a first round; they reflected the tension of the finish,” detailed Cúlbáire in the Tipperary Star. “I noted a press cameraman focusing on our bench as the game drew to a close — he must have caught some revealing features among the mentors.”

Tipperary hurling isn’t in that kind of cycle now — it is only three years since they won the All-Ireland — but recent feelings of despair roused by an insipid loss to Clare and the prospect of early championship elimination today were echoes of some dark moments from their past. ‘As poor a home performance in Tipp’s history’ declared the headline in The Nenagh Guardian after the eight-point defeat to Clare in Thurles a fortnight ago.

Gaynor was there to see that loss and the more promising performance a week earlier in Waterford. “Tipperary people, like, they gauge themselves by their hurlers, when the team is going bad they feel it,” he says. “You know, there is an awful pride in Tipperary hurling and when the pride is dented it does damage.”

The day Tipperary experienced their first Munster Championship win in 10 years, Liam Sheedy’s brother John made his debut in goal and pulled off a number of crucial saves. Remarkably, nine other players joined him in making their inter-county championship bow.

“There was a lot of anxiety and disappointment around that time,” says Gaynor. “We found it very hard to get a winning team together. But we also had a lot of hard luck because a lot of the matches that we were beaten in we were beaten by small margins. A point or two and of course if you were beaten you were out.

“It was a tough time for everyone, supporters and players and management. You’re always trying to figure out how to get out of it and how to stabilise the thing and people get very uneasy then and they think the wrong team is being picked and all this kind of stuff. And that makes it worse again.”

John McIntyre made his first senior championship appearance in the match at centre-back. He was on the Tipp team that completed a third All-Ireland under 21 title in a row in 1981, with a deep pool of talented hurlers. That created anticipation that the losing streak would have to end soon at senior level, but it took time. After breaking that cycle in ’83, they needed another four years to win Munster.

“You just had to get it right on the day,” says McIntyre. “There was massive relief I think among Tipp hurling people that at last it had been finally put to bed. When you are not winning championship games players are discarded fairly quickly. It was a tough environment and an unfair environment. You got one game to prove yourself and if the team lost, you could be gone. It was very fluid. There was no stable Tipperary team. How could you establish a settled team?”

McIntyre and Gaynor are not alone when affording Colm Bonnar and his management team some latitude given the current player drain, the list growing with injuries to James Quigley, John McGrath, Conor Bowe and Jason Forde. An early championship elimination looks set to be confirmed by defeat in the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon.

“I am anxious for Tipp against Limerick,” says McIntyre. “Traditionally we have found them difficult foes. They have tended to raise their game for Tipperary. Those Tipperary players are going to have to find something that we haven’t seen this summer.”

Gaynor has been around a long time and seen a great deal. “When you are used to having a lot of success, as Tipperary have had, and next thing it dries up, it can be very demoralising.” But he doesn’t compare what they experienced after ’73 to now. In recent weeks the county’s minors and under 20s have given followers a lift with a series of spirited performances.

Frustration has been evident though. Willie Maher, an applicant for the Tipp post filled by Bonnar, didn’t hide his feelings after the Clare loss. “I’ve never been as bad coming out of Semple Stadium,” he said. “We have really good players and if we were set up properly and coached like that to play a modern game, I think there’d maybe be less despair and things like [Sunday] wouldn’t happen.

“The game has moved, we have to move with it. I think we’re struggling as a county, as regards to playing the game that’s being played now. We’re harking for days of 2009, ’10, that man-to-man hurling, it’s gone, it’s over.”

It would not be the first time that Tipp stood accused of living in the past, but the scientific levels of preparation now demand a capable grasp of tactics and coaching strategy. In the Clare game the worrying elements included a lack of an obvious game plan as well as an uncharacteristic timidity. Defensively, Tipperary demonstrated extraordinary naivety.

“The mood at the moment is that people feel that the team has to get some time,” says Gaynor. “Some are leaving and some new players are coming in. We are all measuring ourselves against Limerick and they are way ahead of most teams at the moment. There is no wonder about that because they are a really terrific team.

“If you have good fellas coming off a team, it puts a hole in the team and it takes a while to patch that up. I have no doubt they will give a good account of themselves against Limerick. Clare played very well. Tipp weren’t as good as they were against Waterford the week before. Clare were very confident in themselves and they were well able for Tipp that day. Tipp are somewhere in between where they played against Waterford and they played against Clare.”

Pride won’t paper over intrinsic weaknesses or structural deficiencies against a team like Limerick, but Tipperary have to set about rediscovering the brattish intensity they brought to Walsh Park.

“The pride is there all the time,” says Gaynor. “They know they are up against it. They’ll wind themselves up and be ready for a big battle. It is hard to see them beating Limerick to be honest about it, on present form.”

But they must fight as if their lives depend on it and bring what was sorely missing in the game against Clare. “Defiance we call it,” says Gaynor. Defiance needed, stacks of it.

Three of the Worst

1959 v Waterford

The “amazing collapse of Tipperary” ran a local newspaper headline. After beating Limerick, the reigning All-Ireland champions were expected to reach the provincial final until stunned by Waterford who won 9-3 to 3-4. Playing with a huge wind Waterford led 8-2 to 0-0 at the interval.

1980 v Cork

“Utter humiliation” were the words the local media used on this occasion on the back of a 2-17 to 1-12 reversal against Cork in the Munster semi-final in Thurles. The new stand had just opened but it proved the same old story for Tipp, who suffered a seventh consecutive first round knockout.

2012 v Kilkenny

Considered their worst day since 1959, Tipp suffered a crushing loss to rivals Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi final, going down by 18 points, 1-15 to 4-24, despite being level after 40 minutes. Their heaviest loss in the championship in 115 years.

