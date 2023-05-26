Tipperary manager Liam Cahill cleared to be on touchline for Waterford clash after four-week ban overturned

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Cahill has succeeded in having a four-week suspension overturned for abusive language directed at a match official.

Cahill exercised his right to a hearing after receiving notification from the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee of the suspension, arising out of a red card he picked up at the end of Tipperary's Munster SHC draw with Limerick on Sunday.

Cahill put his case to a central hearings committee meeting last night where members of the committee decided that the proposed suspension should not apply.

Cahill was alleged to have made comments to linesman James Owens after a lineball was given to Limerick when it was clear the ball had struck a Limerick player last before it went out of play.

He can now take his place on the sideline for Sunday's final Munster Championship game against Waterford and the Munster final should they qualify.